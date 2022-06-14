Whenever we have Moon square Mars as an influential transit, as we do on June 15, 2022, we have the possibility of feeling a little too ambitious, or, a little too attached to the outcome of our action.

In other words, on this day, we may feel as though our plan is the only one worth achieving, and that should anyone think otherwise, we'd be just as happy to mow them down.

This transit brings out a cut-throat kind of competitiveness, and while this may work for some, for the signs mentioned here today, it may prove to be too much.

In love, Moon square Mars transits have a way of making us think our partners are not being faithful to us. We may not even have a clue or a sign that they're being anything other than completely devoted, however, that's not going to stop our brains from concocting scenarios of paranoia and delusion.

This is a strong transit, and when it goes 'wrong' on a person, it really goes for the underbelly.

This is where relationships fall apart; not because they would, but because one person in the partnership loses all faith in the romance, and for what seems like no good reason at all.

The biggest problem with Moon square Mars is that it convinces the thinker that they are flawlessly correct as if their opinion could never possibly be challenged, and if it were to be challenged, the opponent wouldn't have a leg to stand on.

We are, basically, so full of ourselves and our mind trips at this point that we do ourselves a disservice. Moon square Mars is only the influence; you are the one doing to work, signs.

You can put this energy to work for you, or against you. If you opt for the negative, then it will more than likely show up in the form of you and your partner falling apart over some incredible stupid argument.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Falls Apart During The Moon Square Mars On Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's easy for you to think that you could easily be on the list of those whose love lives fall apart during Moon square Mars because you know yourself; you know that once you get something in your mind, you don't let go of it too easily.

On this day, you may get it into your head that your partner has lied to you; whatever it is that sets that off doesn't look like it has an ending in sight, and what starts out as your suspicion, rapidly turns into a matter of pride.

You don't want to be proved wrong, even if it smooths out all the wrinkles and lets you see clearly that your partner is not doing anything against you.

Now, even though you don't want them to be guilty of doing the wrong thing, once you get it in your mind that that's what they're doing, you won't release the thought, even when proved wrong. It's as if you relish the aggravation and pain, in fact, you stew in it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Moon square Mars sets you on a path of suspicion and paranoia, and because you like high emotion and a challenge, you are oddly 'at home' in this kind of precarious place of pain. You feel alive when you are threatened, and the irony here is that nothing is threatening you.

In fact, it's almost as if you're looking for a threat. You're looking for trouble, and why? Perhaps you are bored and need an upset to resolve so that you and your partner can 'make up' properly. Of, perhaps things in your relationship are going just a little 'too well' and you need that upset to make things feel interesting.

Your partner, however, is not like you and they do not appreciate going to war simply because there's nothing better to do. You could risk it all if you push too hard, Leo. Try to weigh your options here.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You stand a very good chance of losing the person you are with during Moon square Mars because you do not like where they are taking this relationship and you feel like rebelling.

You don't like to admit it aloud, but you've always been competitive when it comes to who gets the bigger paycheck or who accomplished more with their time, and you've always taken pride in the idea that you're the big breadwinner.

You feel like you need to stay in the position of 'boss' in the relationship, and your partner has gotten a little tired of being your subordinate. They really only wish for you to think about equality within the relationship.

This entire romance is falling apart, and it's all because you want to be the Master Controller of How Things Go, and, well, your partner is kind of tired of it. See if you can relax a bit, Capricorn. Nobody wants to be in a relationship with an unrelenting boss.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.