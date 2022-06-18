The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, June 19, 2022

Mercury in Gemini unites with Jupiter in Aries, kickstarting your desire to focus on your future. Planning for the future can be intimidating.

To plan is an act of hope because there is an unknown aspect about what course things will take.

This is often the most complicated part of determining a new path because life only teaches that just because you plan something does not mean it will turn out like that.

But that is all part of the growth that you have been through, especially since eclipse season.

When you can understand the difference between plans of the ego and plans of the soul, the trepidation about whether they will come to fruition disappears.

Of course, committing to a new path can still be hard when your heart may be healing from what previously has not worked out. But that is why to plan is to hope that things will be different in the future because of what you have learned.

Mercury in Gemini uniting with Jupiter in Aries inspires you to do just that. It is a powerful day to focus on the future and make plans.

This is emphasized by the connection between Venus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, which will help you connect to what you believe is possible even if reality has not caught up yet.

Let yourself believe in the pull of your soul, that none of it is random and that it all means something. Life means something, no matter how often it has not worked out.

It is time, not just to move on, or up, but into the future, and all that lies ahead of you.

The best horoscopes on Sunday, June 19, 2022 go to Pisces, Aries, and Gemini thanks to Mercury and Jupiter.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon and Neptune are in your sign today as Venus in Taurus still creates more space for love. The energy today is encouraging you to make room to add more joy into your life. Every chapter writes its own title.

Looking back, it can seem that much of your life was about getting through or over what has previously happened, but this is the start of something new. You had Jupiter touch your chart earlier in the year when it crossed into Pisces and will return there later in the year. This is the start of a brand-new cycle and one that will hold more love than heartache.

Make sure that you keep this intention close to you as you move through today.

When the opportunity for plans arises, or you even get a new idea, only hold space for the best-case scenario. Remember that part of creating that future you dream of is leaving room for compromise with your partner.

It is not just about you any longer; you do not need to hold onto that mentality over the fear of being alone. You are supported not just by a potential or existing partner but by the universe. It is time to step into that power and plan for the success you hope to have, not the fear you worry about.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There is nothing wrong with that feeling of wanting to start over again. Jupiter is stirring up a lot for you this year, and it is all beneficial. No matter how it may feel, it is the proverbial wrench in your plans. Seeing things as they truly are opens a new way of living and existing within your life. It also ends the phase of you talking yourself into being happy instead of happy. To truly experience abundance in your life, you must know what fills you up. Use the energy today to bring more awareness to what does not feel aligned in your life to start changing things.

The energy today also shifts you from only thinking about making plans to implementing them. Trust the process of validating your own feelings about what it is you need and what you are drawn towards. Jupiter is in your zodiac sign, making it impossible to not be affected by its influence.

You do not have to rush; you only must not avoid. Take today’s energy and let yourself dream about what you would do if you could do anything. Do not limit yourself by only thinking about what seems possible now. That is how you even got to the space you are currently in, and the next chapter must be different, which means it begins with how you approach it.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Let yourself start living aloud. Look at how far you have come and how amazing things have become that you doubted at one point. Instead of questioning decisions or even outcomes that have occurred, focus on where you are in this moment far exceeds any dream you originally had.

Today, as multiple planets cross paths during the last few days of your zodiac season, it is time to embrace the life you have created.

It is time to finally let go of the past behind you so that you can focus on all the good that is coming your way. During today’s energy, what is most important for you is to make sure that any plans are based solely on what you authentically feel driven to create.

Your most recent period of growth was about you separating from the ideals of those around you, even including the expectations that may have still colored your choices. Now is the time for you to tune into what is true for you, no one else, and then build a life on that.

It can still be difficult to make those decisions if it seems that those important to you may not be on board, but keep having faith that as long as you are yourself, the right people will always find you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.