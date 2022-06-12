The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During The Moon Trine Jupiter On Monday, June 13, 2022

Jupiter doesn't stick around for the small stuff; when we are in the presence of Jupiter and its transits, we know it. Everything Jupiter touches multiplies; if we feel bad, Jupiter has a way of making us feel worse.

If we feel good, then Jupiter transits make us feel fantastic, almost absurdly so. Moon trine Jupiter goes right to our heads and makes our thoughts seem possible, probable, and unrestricted; this transit will do its work on us, but there is one condition: we have to be alone to receive its blessings.

We have to be free. Free from attachments. Free from people. On this day, it's best to dream big but to dream alone. Today will bring in the idea that our partners might be in the way of our dreams.

This isn't a sign of breaking up with anyone, but consider taking time to yourself, just to regroup or think. Moon trine Jupiter helps us explore the idea that, on our own, we are just as vital and valuable as we are when we are coupled.

Moon trine Jupiter also awakens in us that need to spend some time alone. We often think that wanting to spend time alone is a reflection of some inner dissatisfaction with our mates, but nothing could be further from the truth.

When two people finally come together as a couple, it's super important for both parties to understand that, as human beings, we need time alone.

We need to feel free; that doesn't mean without a partner. It only means being complete with being alone and on one's own. Even if it is for one single day, don't worry. Just keep to yourself for this one day. See what comes your way.

Here are the three zodiac signs which need to be free during the Moon's trine to Jupiter on Monday, June 13, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter transits speak right to your heart, and during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll be feeling a little more Sagittarius than you have in months. What this means is that that natural tendency of yours to want to live wild and free will be in full force during this transit.

You need to be alone and feel free, and the last thing you need in this or any other life is someone to stop you from achieving this.

You will react very bitterly to the person who gets in your way as, in your mind, all you're asking for is time off, just to be yourself. You feel that this is your birthright, that you should never have to answer to anyone who makes you feel like you have to do anything.

You are true to your own heart, and you will follow it. Today brings knowledge to your friends and loved ones of the reality of your desire: you need to be free, and that's all there is to it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a reason you are so in love with rules and regulations; if everybody abides by them, then no one gets hurt. This is why you like to keep to yourself.

And while you are a very social person who loves to be with others, you are right up front with everyone you know, letting them in on this one personality kink of yours: You need to be alone.

You don't want to give warnings, and you don't want the attention on you. You want to be free; however, that feels at the time. During Moon trine Jupiter, you'll be feeling that need again, though this time might come with a little finagling; it seems you have to convince someone that your desire to be free has nothing to do with your feelings towards them.

These are the little dramas that make you want to escape the planet. All you want is your freedom, which upsets people for some reason. Huh!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One thing that goes very misunderstood about Pisces is that everyone thinks you're this overly sensitive sap who can't live without constant attention and a contract that states security all over it. You are not the stereotype, and when you are under the influence of Moon trine Jupiter, you're even further away from that stereotype than imaginable.

This transit lets you show that side of yourself to everyone you know, and that 'side' is all about needing to be free. And it would help if you had this. It would help if you explored and investigated. It would help if you had time away from others to get your head together, to work things out inside your mind.

You crave freedom, and yes, you love knowing things are secure, but that doesn't mean you have to live in that need 24-7. Freedom, to you, is a chance to figure out who you are, and as well all know, that's a never-ending process.

