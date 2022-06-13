The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, June 14, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 14, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Aries

Love can stop you dead in your tracks today. You may be taken off guard and surprised by how deeply you feel for another person.

The timing can be off, and it's not ripe to make the first move. However, the door is slowly opening and opportunity seems to be knocking for you.

Taurus

Someone fell from the pedestal you placed them on, and it's hard to see your loved one's flaws.

But there's something that can endear you to their heart in a way you didn't expect. You may be holding back the judgment after all, Taurus, and it's all in the name of love.

Gemini

You learn to let go and trust the process. Your jealous side can come out a little bit today, and you may not like it when the green eye of envy strikes hard.

Still, there's restraint and the ability to see that things are going to be OK. You don't have to feel insecure, and your love is safe, even if for a moment you were worried.

Cancer

It's hard to hide things from you because you can tell when your partner is acting differently and not being themselves as before. Today, you may discover what it is you suspected the problem was.

It can be that they had a bad day or something on their mind but didn't feel comfortable talking about. Either way, the block to communication lifts, but not without a little bit of hesitation first.

Leo

A breakup can be fated, and even though you have fought long and hard to hold the relationship together, there are times when you have to accept that this is needed.

It hurts, but it's better to focus on your healing. You can use this time to work through your own changes and emotions to be stronger once again.

Virgo

Boundaries are important to you, Virgo, and a relationship has to make sense when you love someone. You may be making a lot of sacrifices and even trying too hard to please someone.

Think about what a healthy relationship is supposed to be like, and if you've not experienced it here, ask yourself what you need to do to make it right for you — even if that means your partner won't meet you halfway.

Libra

It can feel so hard to squeeze in some romantic time with your mate. You may have too much to do and not enough time to do it in. The kids, your job, and so many demands can make it hard for you to feel in the mood. So schedule it so you can feel like you want to. Your relationship deserves attention and time away from the stresses of life.

Scorpio

Today, it can feel as though your family time is a bit less secure and more chaotic. You may need to put in a lot more effort to get everything in order the way that it is meant to be.

You may feel like things are tough to do, but if you push through, Scorpio, you'll be so thankful that you did.

Sagittarius

Words get in the way, Sagittarius, and it can be so hard to express all that you are holding in your heart. There can be times when you feel speechless, and that's OK. There are days when love happens to be that way.

Capricorn

Money can flow in at times, and then there are weeks when it feels like all you do is worry about finances.

You and your partner may feel less close when these fluctuations happen. But, you'll get through it together, especially since you're working as a team. This too shall pass.

Aquarius

You are looking at love in a whole new light. You have learned to appreciate yourself in ways that others have failed.

You know what you want and what you deserve in a loving relationship, Aquarius. This makes dating so much easier because you can quickly rule out if a person is for you or not.

Pisces

The past can be holding you back from finding the happiness and love you deserve. It took you some time to be ready to let go of the pain, but now you can see that you are in a better place.

Losing someone ended up being the greatest blessing that you didn't realize you needed until now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.