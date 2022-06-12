The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 13, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 13, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Aries

Listen to your heart, Aries. When it comes to love the first person to trust is yourself.

Your intuition can help you to recognize when someone you meet feels safe or not. So, instead of asking or seeing what others think about your potential partner, ask yourself what you think first.

Taurus

There are no real mistakes in love, Taurus, just discovery about what you need and want.

Today, you may learn about your own motives in love and this can be disarming. Try to look beyond the surface to get to the heart of why you feel the way that you do.

Gemini

Sometimes people get jealous, even if that's not their usual reaction when in love.

You may find that a part of you feels threatened by another person. The unknown can be scary but it's best to have faith that your relationship is secure until you find out otherwise.

Cancer

Swallow your pride, Cancer. You may feel like you need to keep your guards up when you have put so much of yourself on the line.

When it comes to love, it takes two people to make things work out.

Leo

Leo, when you are with the right person, there's an air of peace. You may find that you need to be with someone who brings out the softer side of you.

A little return to the ocean can bring everything into perspective and keep you out of trouble when you feel lonely and discouraged because you don't have a lot of friends available today.

Virgo

The loss of love can cause a sense of grief that takes time to heal from.

This is a time of questioning and wondering what you may have done better or differently. You need this time right now, Virgo, and it's not a process you need to rush to make others happy.

Libra

Love requires a lot of bravery and courage. You are allowing someone to have a little bit of influence on your being.

As much as you love to be in love, there's a slight side of you that is aware of the potential for friction, and you will want to try and do things that prevent them from happening.

Scorpio

When two people love each other, they are in service to one another.

Aim to be a giver today, and if you can, see how to encourage your significant other to open up and share part of their life with you.

Sagittarius

Love changes things, Sagittarius. When someone is no longer in your life you may feel overwhelmed or even sad.

You need time to learn what all the changes mean to you. You may want or need to use what you have discovered to give you the wisdom that you can use in your future relationship.

Capricorn

People can say that they don't love you or don't need love. But, their denial can be their way to hide behind the fear of rejection.

You can help that person to get beyond that by coming alongside them and giving encouragement. Your love can be the one moment where they receive empathy and compassion from others.

Aquarius

New love always comes with happiness and joy. It's wonderful to experience the freshness of a new relationship,

You may get carried away and desire to do so much with this one person. Allow yourself to explore, but also remember to keep one foot rooted in reality.

Pisces

Forgiveness is so important when it comes to love. No one is perfect and it can take time to rebuild trust once it has been broken.

But it's not impossible to do and it may come easier to you than it does for others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.