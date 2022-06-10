The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 11, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 11, 2022.

During Gemini season one thing that is not allowed is tunnel vision, and if you've been stuck in a mental rut during the last few weeks, prepare for a little wake-up call in love this Saturday.

Venus, the planet that rules Taurus and also rules love, property, and commitment will connect tightly with Uranus in the sign of the Bull.

There meeting lasts for a few days and it's disruptive — but helpful — and maybe necessary.

Like a bump on the road wakens the sleeping passenger on a car ride, those of us who have coasted along passively will realize we have to take some form of responsibility on the journey of love.

And, we can't allow ourselves to become complacent or comfortable for too long. We miss moments and the chance to make memories with new friends including those who already hold our hearts.

So, on Saturday, how will these energies affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope? Read on to find your sign and learn more.

Aries

Someone has a crush on you, Aries. You may find that you have quite a few secret admirers who adore you from afar.

When you feel like you are lonely and no one cares, it may appear that way, but the truth is many more do than you realize.

Taurus

Love is taking a turn in a new direction. There are changes in the process that bring your love life into focus.

Long-distance, trips and perhaps some time apart can help you both to appreciate what you have and almost lost.

Gemini

When you love someone, you make them a priority. People who say they are busy so many times are giving you a hint that they aren't viewing your time as valuable. You may want to think it's best to wait, but value yourself. Don't waste time on what appears to be putting you last.

Cancer

There's always a reason to make the day romantic, Cancer. From something as simple as lighting a candle at dinner time to holding hands or sitting together just because. There are lots of ways to turn on your partner's interest by showing your love by doing the little things.

Leo

Family is at the heart of all things, Leo. The people who know you well, and are most familiar to you, see through your mask and know when you're tired, not feeling well or need some me-time. Make time to connect with those individuals who keep you grounded and focused. It's always good to be around the people who love you most.

Virgo

Say your feelings aloud, Virgo, someone wants to hear them. It's one thing to think about your emotions, but it's another thing to open up and share them. Don't worry if you don't know what to say, start somewhere.

Libra

You can't buy love or happiness, but you can purchase an opportunity to bring joy. Summer is nearly here so if you have the opportunity to book a little weekend getaway with your sweetheart, make plans to do so. You'll be so glad to enjoy your time together without the burden of work or chores calling your name.

Scorpio

Your love is unforgettable, Scorpio. You know how to shower someone with your love and affection. You give of yourself so willingly and don't ask for much in return beyond love, loyalty, and respect. Your intensity is what can blow someone's mind, and help them to fall in love with you more and more each day.

Sagittarius

When it comes to love, don't look in the rear view mirror, Sagittarius. Thinking about an ex that did you wrong is rarely satisfying. Instead, focus on the future. Onward and upward!

Capricorn

Friendship with benefits may not be good enough for you, Capricorn. You want the real deal when it comes to love. You are ready for romance and to be cherished. You want to belong to someone and for them to be yours in exchange.

Aquarius

You want people to know that you're a couple, Aquarius. In a world where people are posting their lives on social media, you want it to be known that you're someone's partner, If they refuse it can have you questioning everything — which does not feel good to you.

Pisces

You meet your soulmate, and it can be so surreal for you, Pisces. You'll meet many soulmates in this lifetime, and when you cross paths with a person who you know will forever be in your soul, it's a moment you want to honor and treasure with all your heart. Relish in the memory of it all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.