The First Quarter Moon in Virgo eases into Libra as she brings harmony and balance our way. There is an overwhelming desire to venture out in unexpected ways, and we have to choose what we will indulge in.

Today's energies duel with one another. Before the Moon shifts into Libra, it will connect with Neptune in Pisces, Mercury in Taurus, and Pluto in Capricorn.

This highlights some of the themes of yesterday to begin stepping up in your own life in pursuit not just of your dreams but of truth.

Neptune rules dreams and fantasies while Pluto governs your deepest truth, together with Mercury, the planet that holds reign over your thoughts and communication means only one thing; it is time to embrace what is and not fear the unknown.

The Libra Moon could temper this; however, it will form an unexpected alliance with Jupiter in Aries, causing friction between what you want and what others want.

Today's energy highlights the importance of walking your path versus the one that others have dictated for you.

No matter how much you love those around you, only you know who you are and what kind of life you are meant for.

To embrace this truth, though, you will also have to shake things up a bit.

This means that you may find out that not everyone who loves you does so unconditionally.

Not all those who have supported you will continue to if you deviate from the path they think is best.

But that is okay because you are in pursuit of your divine truth.

This is the beacon forward, especially for the next few months while Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius continues to work its magic, helping you release those structures that do not help support the future you want to create.

Not everyone will be happy when you step into your power and start living life on your terms, but those meant to be a part of your future always will.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 8, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Do not get caught up in keeping the peace today, especially if it compromises your joy. It is wise to try often to keep out what is balanced and stable; however, this also has led to you choosing your comfort zone over the unknown.

Today as the Libra Moon aligns with Jupiter in Aries, it is time to strike out. To shock those around you and to follow the call of your soul. There has been a lot of relationship work since last fall. Both within how you approach love and even the type of relationship you long to create.

Jupiter once again in Aries highlights your romance sector, which means that it is time to take a chance.

As much as the unknown can bring fear, remember that it also tends to bring joy and growth. When you step out of a situation or even mindset that has kept you under lock and key, then what you invite into your life is freedom.

There is luck and abundance surrounding you right now in your romantic life. All you must do is choose to try it. You do not owe anyone anything, especially your unhappiness.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As the first sign of the zodiac, you are the pioneer, the one that represents new beginnings. This is your power. To decide, create, and then push forward, determined to pursue it.

However, with time and age, you often talk yourself out of doing just that. Either because things have not always manifested in the ways you had hoped or because of the obligations and responsibilities that life brings. But return to yourself today and the power that you innately hold.

You have been deliberating on an important change in your life since the start of the year.

This has taken root as the months have passed, and you have become more comfortable in your feelings and desire for change. Do not let what has not yet been done stop you from creating it.

Today as the Libra Moon unites with Jupiter in your zodiac sign of Aries, it is time to acknowledge your feelings and finally do something about it.

The Moon rules your emotional self, and Libra is all about relationships for you. The Moon in Libra is about stepping out of the shadows of self-doubt so you can become the ruler of your own life. Your heart is never wrong.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There is no harm in trying something different. Today as Pluto in Capricorn connects with the Virgo Moon, you will feel a stirring deep within yourself. You haven't acknowledged your new feelings, but this stirring quickly becomes a yearning to start moving differently in your life.

Instead of only wishing or dreaming about travel, adventure, excitement, or even having the freedom to try new things, choose to do it. Just because you can get caught up in the day-to-day while achieving all that you have set before you does not mean that you are also not meant to embrace the wonder of life. Everyone needs a change from time to time, which often means shaking things up a bit.

Surprise those around you by doing something that you normally would not do. Let go of the persona that you must be the rock for everyone else and let yourself go whichever way the wind will take you. You are grounded enough not to let certain responsibilities fall to the wayside, but it does not mean you have to sacrifice your soul's desires in the process. Choose to live vibrantly.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.