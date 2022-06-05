Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 6, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, June 6, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.



Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, June 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think on your feet, Aries. Certain things will not make sense because the rules have changed. You are free to recreate the journey and decide how you want to approach your goals and dreams. In other words, it is you who decides what standards you follow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Be patient when you feel unhappy about the outcomes you hoped for. The best revenge you can have is to find a way to live your life despite the challenges you have faced.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don’t take too long to speak your truth. The time has come for you to bear your soul about a matter you feel strongly about. The elephant has been in the room for quite some time, and you see it. Don’t wait for someone else to bring the topic up. Your opinion is enough.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There’s no point in fighting about money. Finances are what they are. The question is, how are you solving the problems? Try to build a bridge towards a solution instead of tearing down the other person because the numbers don’t add up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your intuition right now. In fact, the more you invest in yourself, the better off you will be. But, first, you need to give yourself permission to work on your own growth. So when you find yourself focusing on everyone else, remind yourself that it’s essential to turn your sights back inward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don’t let anyone tell you that you overthink. Sometimes a problem requires a little more time to solve, and you must fine-tune your thoughts and ideas around the situation. In fact, this might be a good time for you to keep your process to yourself until you have everything all figured out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

No one likes a stickler for rules, but it’s good to have a person constantly making sure everyone is doing their part. Every once in a while, people need this in their lives. Today that is the role you play in the big narrative. You make sure everyone is staying on top of their work, and even though they may seem to dislike it, you have a valuable role in the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You have a battle you must battle out. When you need to fight, you'll know when it is necessary. No one likes to argue; however, you cannot always solve problems from a position of peace. Sometimes things need to be shaken up before the pieces fall back into place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you are unhappy in a relationship, it’s important to admit it. Sometimes you may think that the grass is greener on the other side, and that is because it is. It’s essential to live in your truth, and if it’s time to move on, no matter how hard it is for you to do, you should pursue what you truly feel.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You get lucky today. Something good happens to you, and it’s you being in the right place at the right time. There are certain moments when you could not create, that is the deal, but the universe does that work for you

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Don’t rush too far ahead of yourself until you are sure you are ready. When you are anxious to start, you may miss an important detail. Pay attention to what seems to be a big red flag that you are ignoring. Once you do, you will be better prepared to do well at what you have set your mind to accomplish.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem arises out of the blue, perhaps early in the morning. This can make it a rocky start to your day, but you can get back to doing what you need to do without losing much more time if you handle matters directly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.