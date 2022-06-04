The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, June 5, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 5, 2022.

We have the right mix for love today, and for some zodiac signs who feel the fiery passion of a Leo Moon, hearts burst.

We love others with stars in our eyes. Faults? There are none. We are optimistic today, and it shows.

How does this energy affect your love life and relationship, per your horoscope today?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, June 05, 2022.

Aries

Aries, don't let your friends' opinion about who you love stop you from enjoying happiness. Their standards should not define you. Listen to your heart. You are attracted to who you are meant to be with.

Taurus

Taurus, tend to your relationship as if it were going to last. If you approach your love life thinking it's already over, then that may be what you manifest.

Gemini

Gemini, sometimes a close bond remains best as friends. It may seem logical to take the next step, but unless you are both on the same page, friendship is what it is.

Cancer

Cancer, love endures. Every day that you invest yourself in the highest expression of our commitment, you foster a bond that can withstand the test of time.

Leo

Leo, self-love is key. When you learn to accept your flaws, it's a lot easier to accept what you see in others that could be better. You are less judgmental and more loving as a result today.

Virgo

Virgo, everyone makes mistakes. It's not whether or not you are perfect, but that you admit when you are wrong. When you ask how you can make something better, it speaks volumes about the condition of your heart.

Libra

Libra, every relationship has its purpose and even though you may not know exactly why the universe has brought you together, give it time. Things become clearer the longer you spend doing life together.

Scorpio

Scorpio, learn to let go. The best kind of love allows each person room to breathe. If you feel afraid to give someone space, that may be a red flag that you need to address.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, don't let yourself get involved in the blame game. Pointing fingers always brings things back to you. Instead, if something isn't working, try to approach the problem as a team.

Capricorn

Capricorn, forgive and release someone from your need to be right. Even if you have all the ground to claim yourself as always right, it does not help your relationship. In fact, it can cause you to become more distant with time.

Aquarius

Aquarius, happiness after a breakup is possible. Sometimes when you get a break from a person you love, you realize just how much you need each other. It can be hard not to wait by the phone, hoping someone will call. But, the faster you get to your own life, the quicker you will realize it didn't end because someone decided to say goodbye.

Pisces

Pisces, it takes courage to love people the way that you do. You have a servant's heart, and when it's time to put yourself last, you're unafraid to change for the sake of your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.