The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, June 6, 2022

It's Monday morning, and the blues have already hit town. This day will be a rough one, but as it goes: been there, done that, and wrote the book (which turned out to be a flop).

We can get by, no matter what. Still, while admirable, that kind of acceptance doesn't stop the star and planets from revolving, and each and every time a new transit 'drops', we feel it.

And today, we'll be feeling the Moon in Virgo, which is not a bad transit, per se, but one that can upset the person who doesn't know how to deal with Virgo-related stress.

So, what is Virgo-related stress? Overthinking, ruminating, projecting paranoias, and believing them into being.

Pickiness and insensitivity are good, too, and it will more than likely be pickiness that gets us down the most on this day. We just can't see what's good in anything, and while that's not exactly 'the end' it certainly does put a damper on everything we do today.

We will be singularly unimpressed with everything. Friends, loved ones, and family members. Food, diet, exercise. Money, jobs, and investments ... all dull, dull, and duller, where we are concerned.

Moon in Virgo can be incredibly beneficial, but for certain astrological signs, this transit only means nit-picky dissatisfaction and an inability to see the bright side to just about anything.

These are tough times for Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces.

And sadly, they are the three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope on June 6, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you keep telling yourself that this day is only one day in a zillion days, you will feel unsatisfied with everything you lay eyes on. Do yourself a solid favor.

Remember, it's just a mood, and though it feels all-consuming, it's not forever, and it will pass. Just as easily as this bad mood came on this morning, so will it leave you by the end of the day, so you can go to bed knowing that all will be well in the AM.

You're just particularly sensitive to Virgo transits. With Moon in Virgo today, you'll be feeling intolerant of those around you. You don't want advice or opinions.

In fact, if you could just get the entire world to shut their traps during this day, you'd be in heaven. But you know humans, they never shut up, so this day is about dealing with it. You can, you will, and it will end by nightfall.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is about gut feeling for you, Aquarius. You trust in your own intuition, and you're right to do that, as you are usually on point. But there's something about today that has you second-guessing that strong gut feeling, which will bring your mood down to the ground. You might even end up saying something snarky, by accident, to someone you care about, which will lead to regret and shame.

It's as if you interpret Moon in Virgo as a way to find what's wrong in your life.

When you don't find enough wrong with it, you create scenarios that don't exist to justify your feelings of paranoia and distress. You feel on edge today, and you can't put your finger on why. There is no reason, Aquarius. It's just Moon in Virgo, and it makes you think there's something wrong where there is nothing wrong.

3. Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

It doesn't take much to put you in a stressful mood, and today, you'll be going all out on a self-pity trip to the stars. It starts with you finding the flaws in someone close to you, like a friend, for example.

After spending time tearing them to shreds in your mind, you'll wonder why you have such awful friends, which will lead you down a road of egocentric feelings, such as, "Why am I the one with the trashy friends!?"

You are one hundred percent ungrateful today, and it shows.

You treat your friends like garbage while calling them names. When it finally hits you that YOU'RE the problem (not them), you'll back off and slink into the pit of despair, where you'll moan, wail, and complain yourself to sleep.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.