The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes, June 6 - 12, 2022

It's always good to look forward to having a great week, especially when we plan ahead for one.

The week of June 6 -12, 2022 looks good for three zodiac signs, but it will take a little finessing and some stamina to get around the 'bad' parts.

Who will be the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting June 6, 2022?

What makes this week so great for Aries, Virgo, and Aquarius is their ability to get past personal obstacles, such as being free enough to speak up and say what's on their minds, as well as forgiving themselves for whatever we think we've done wrong.

One of our main helpers this week is the Moon in Virgo, which will help to stabilize our emotions, letting us see the light at the end of the tunnel.

And while we'll be dealing with our own versions of helplessness and a need for change, we will be assisted by powerful transits such as Moon opposition Mars and Jupiter.

These transits help us regain our confidence. They also give our actions meaning.

There's a big stress on communication this week. We will see so much success come out of it because, for some of us, saying something important was exactly what we needed to do to get to the next place in our lives.

It's as if we have to sacrifice a bit of our pride to become even better people. All this will occur this week. Through adversity, we will rise up even stronger than before.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of June 6 - 12, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you've needed in your life is a sense of balance and proportion, meaning that you've basically been all over the place emotionally for the last few weeks. It looks as though this week will tie in all the loose pieces.

You feel strong due to the Mars transits that hover and even more positive about the outcome, thanks to Jupiter's immense influence.

What this ends up looking like is you get organized. That's all it takes. A little effort and a lot of organization, and what do you know — things start to work out.

You realize that if you keep going at the rate you've been going at, you'll burn out, and you won't have the energy to complete all the marvelous things you have in mind.

This week makes sense out of your life; yes, you'll have to sacrifice a bad habit or two, but that's the whole plan. Let go of this. Get a whole ton of that. (Good stuff, that is!)

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Fire signs for the win this week, Virgo. Who better than you to take that blazing sense of positivity and productivity and make it into something spectacular. This is your week where you put your money where your mouth is.

You've wanted to invest in the materials needed to engage in something creative.

This week inspires you to go for it, but the funds needed to make this dream come true.

You've got a lot on your side this week, and with the Moon transiting both your zodiac sign and Libra, you'll be paying close attention to detail. This means that whatever you plan on creating, it will be nothing short of a well-planned masterpiece by the time it's finished.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week has you making a firm decision — cut out everything that's been wrecking your health and happiness. What you cut out is up to you, as it may range from fatty foods to annoying people. You have no time to waste bargaining about what's important in your life.

You see clearly; now is the time to make serious changes as you feel it's now or never.

You are backed by Jupiter's confidence push, and if you can just hang on, you will see success as you've never seen before.

It's all about hanging on, Aquarius. Don't let the little things drag you down, especially now that you know where you're going and what you need to succeed. Don't lay down with dogs; honor yourself and envision your future as bright and happy.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.