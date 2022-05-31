The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 1, 2022

As Mercury in Taurus slows to begin to station direct, it becomes clear that listening to yourself is no longer optional.

Mercury in Taurus is looking for stability and strength. Both within your relationship and in life in general.

As it has been traveling backward through the degrees of this grounded earth sign, it is challenged you to reflect on whether those contracts, agreements, and even relationships are truly as solid as you had thought they were.

Right before a planet stations retrograde and direct is when these energies become the most powerful.

Mercury has just a couple of days left during this period of review and reflection. Your inner compass that points you toward what is meant for you and what is not is becoming increasingly clear.

It may feel as if you cannot yet act on it fully. This is all part of the plan. Mercury wants to make sure that you will do things differently and not just follow the previous course you have selected because it is the easiest.

The Sun is in Gemini, still providing you with a sense of duality and choice, signifying that there are always multiple options available to you, but that does not mean every option is meant for you.

This highlights the themes that will be intense today as you are asked to strip away everything that is not a resounding yes to your soul and, most importantly, to your heart.

Moon in Cancer will mention themes of home and family, which are part of a bigger decision process right now.

As much as a choice will need to be made soon, today, it is enough to say yes to the small moments that excite your soul because that is how you nourish a life you absolutely love.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your life is laid out in front of you with multiple options ready to play out. It is as if you only need to pick one to have the rest start unfolding. Naturally, it means that there are changes ahead, some of which you may not feel entirely prepared to handle.

Trust though that you are. This year is about undoing some of those ties that have only held you back or caused more chaos than peace. Having this occur in a close relationship or even in your home is challenging for you as a Cancer thrives on peace in happiness in this area. Still, it is one that you can navigate successfully. Today try to lean into what you are feeling about everything going on in your life.

Rather than looking at the options on the table logically regarding how they will play out or what you would need to do to accomplish them, tune into how each makes you feel.

You deserve to keep the peace and have it for yourself too.

Part of this is learning that you often need to throw a match to everything that is disrupting that to create that. Tune into your deepest feelings and find that secure place within yourself because that is the key to not just moving ahead. Still, to knowing no matter where you end up, it will be exactly where you are meant to be.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury has had all sorts of fun and games while doing its retrograde dance in your sign, but it does not mean you have been able to enjoy the surprises it is brought. Today as this planet begins to slow down to turn direct on June 3, it is important to be available to see what truly came up during this important period.

Often, it is easier to look at the event itself rather than the bigger meaning it may play out or signify in your life. There is a gift here for you if you are willing to take the time to unwrap it.

The chapter you are in right now is all about you going through the necessary changes so that your old life is dismantled and your new one is in the building phase. Nothing needs to be in a state of completion just yet.

It is enough to be satisfied by progress rather than perfection. Let yourself see that the breakdown of certain things over the past few weeks was so that other aspects could start coming together.

This is a beautiful and powerful time for you, with lasting effects for years to come. So much of this has come down to you being able to live your truth more vividly. Trust this new you, and it will make trusting your decisions and the path ahead all that much easier.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As you move through your solar return during your zodiac season, it is time to get out there and take stock. Be noticed, and do not be afraid to steal the show either. There are always different paths in life, but if you constantly fret over those not taken, you are not really allowing yourself to enjoy what you have.

Today is about you being grateful for as much that did not work out as what did. Forget about trying to hide your happiness or even growth for others and instead make the radical decision to own all that you are.

Shine just as bright as you were meant to, and you will soon find out who deeply appreciates your light and who was only satisfied when you did not possess it. Today offers a fantastic opportunity to embrace yourself more fully and never again water yourself down, or people please your way into acceptance.

Within yourself, you know the truth of who you are and what is meant for you and what is not. The more you embrace this, the more you can know just how magnetic and unique you are, and the more you will also start attracting that into your life. This is all about simply owning your story because no matter where it leads, it is one that you will always oversee writing.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.