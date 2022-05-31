The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During Moon Trine Venus On June 1, 2022

Oh, it's easy to feel sad about love every now and then. How could we not feel a little melancholy once in a while where love is concerned.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a love story that lasts forever or a tale of romance that seems to be removed of toil or pain.

It's just what we get when we mess around with love. Love may be the greatest thing in the world, but it certainly isn't a promise of eternal joy. And for this reason alone, we will, at times, feel sad about love.

Moon trine Venus tickles that sad bone a little and may just put us in a somber mood. Some signs could plummet into depression over it, while others may just shed a small tear and then move on.

It's just a mood, really. Moon trine Venus makes us feel sad about love in general, and what makes that 'kind of' a good thing is that it's not specific.

We aren't sad over a ruined relationship, we're just sad in general, there's no real reason for our blue mood; we're just ... there, and we'll get past it just as quickly as it started.

What might start out as a generalized feeling of depression will veer towards thoughts of love and romance — or the lack thereof — simply because the transit is Venus-oriented.

And so, while we won't have anyone in mind to moan and wail over, we will feel like we're on the outside of things, waiting to get it.

"Where is my life? Where is my big love story?" Lots of self-pitying questions like this will be asked today. But once again, know this: it's a mood.

A dark, silly, self-indulgent moon lead up by pack-leader Moon trine Venus. It will kick your butt ... a little, but you'll be back in no time.

All in their feelings this week, and starting June 1, 2022 it's Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces who are sad about love during the Moon trine Venus transit.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you're usually the one to see the light at the end of the tunnel, today brings about melancholic thoughts that you can't seem to escape. The good part is that you know yourself and you know that you'll get over it, but as for now, if you need to indulge fully in this mood, then so shall it be.

There are a few old memories that may surface today, simply because it's the beginning of June, and that means summertime — and the summertime blues. In your case, those blues revolve around thinking about past love lives and whatever happened to them.

Well, you know what happened to them, and it makes you sad to think about it. Still, it's only a thought and you're not jumping off a bridge because of it; you're merely indulging in some self-pity, which isn't a terrible thing as long as it's experienced in small portions.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Moon trine Venus, on June 1, 2022, brings about feelings in you that you thought were dead, and that, in itself, is somewhat upsetting to you. You feel sad today; it's not tragic and you don't plan to live in this miserable state, but you can't share the feeling of sadness today.

Old loves come to mind and along with that thought come to the memory of hopes that didn't pan out; love affairs that ended made you feel worthless and hopeless, and even though you've worked hard towards making your life feel meaningful and loving, you might take this day to reminisce on all the past loves you've had in your life.

Why did every one of them seem to end in disappointment? Alas, thinking for too long on this topic may end up in depression. Do yourself a favor: indulge in sadness, but don't live there for too long.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

June 1 feels like pressure to you; so much is expected now, and all of it is in your head. You feel like you're supposed to be in love, have a beach party of summer to look forward to, and all the free time in the world to act like a dumbstruck kid who is about to fall in love with a superstar.

All the expectations that you put on yourself feel ridiculous, and yet, you can't stop. You've taken that Moon trine Venus energy and you've begun to torture yourself with it.

All you feel is disappointment today, about love, about not being perfect, and about not living up to your own dream standards. On any other day, you would be more interested in moving along than in standing there, stewing in sadness, but this day has you in its grips.

There's nothing to worry about here; this is purely you indulging in feeling bad. It's a choice and you choose to go for it. Tomorrow, you'll choose to remove yourself from this nonsense.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.