The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 30, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 30, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Aries

Aries, release your expectations. Sometimes the ideas you carry about love can hold you back from finding the joy you long for. Today, wipe the slate clean and leave room for surprises. Your heart may know what it wants, but your mind may be pleased by how you receive it.

Taurus

Let there be value in what is unique in others, Taurus. You may find yourself thinking of all the ways you'd like to change your partner. They are the same person you met before and was perfect. Perhaps their imperfections will be the right balance of what you need in your life now.

Gemini

Your love life takes a new direction, and it encourages you to look inward. There's an opportunity to learn how to love yourself in a whole new way. Don't forget how important you are to the entire experience of relationships that make you feel complete and whole inside.

Cancer

Your past does not define your tomorrow. You are who you are today because of what you've been through. But, you're a dynamic person who gets to make choices each day. You can decide if you no longer want to respond to someone or carry heartbreak from the past. Your future is wide open for you to define.

Leo

Friendships and love are so good when paired together. You can have everything you want in love if you choose to hold your standards high and not settle for less than you deserve. If you want a friend to be your true love and life partner, then start slowly and let yourself grow into love with time.

Virgo

You may find yourself placed up on a pedestal by a person who falls in love with you. You may fear that it's a long way down when they realize your flaws, but Virgo, what if they love you because of those imperfections. Things that you do are what make you unique. Enjoy being you for a little while.

Libra

Your secrets are safe, Libra. Everyone has secrets and if you feel like you prefer to keep yours inside of your heart, there's no reason to open the vault. You are entitled to privacy. In fact, your discernment is the best voice to listen to. Don't hush it because you're afraid someone will find out what you don't want them to know. Your life is yours to disclose when you're ready.

Scorpio

Love has a way of rebirthing itself when you least expect it to. Just when you thought a relationship was dead and never going to come back to life again, a spark can manifest and prove you wrong.

Sagittarius

You can love again, Sagittarius, and this time around, it can actually be wholesome, healthy, and amazing. You deserve to experience all the beautiful love can bring into your life. Let the light of love shine in, and don't be afraid to let your guards down if you feel them dropping with the right person.

Capricorn

You create the type of relationship you desire by choosing to do things a certain way. If you find yourself in a toxic affair that's filled with upheaval and disappointment, you're only one decision away from having all you ever wanted in life. The choice is yours to make.

Aquarius

You are the boss of you, Aquarius. You are the person who holds your heart in your hands. You get to decide who you entrust with your emotions. No one can take your power away from you. You gift it when you feel that they deserve it.

Pisces

Love is comfort. You may feel safe in the arms of the right person. And, when you don't, there's always a reason why. Explore your feelings, Pisces. Be confident that you can trust them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.