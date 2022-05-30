The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 31, 2022

When the Gemini Moon unites with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, it casts vulnerable and sensitive energy on three zodiac signs.

And the New Moon's energies still linger in the air. There is a sense of hope — one that makes things feel different this time around for Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

The balance will be to ground your hope as well, and the best horoscopes for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, reflect this reality.

With the dreamy energies of today and the motivated Mars and Jupiter in Aries, it is a contradiction of wanting things to move ahead but feeling like you also cannot always be the one to make them happen.

Later in the day when the Gemini Moon crosses paths with dutiful Saturn in Aquarius, there will be a sense of responsibility that is felt towards making sure that this time around you are doing as much as you are allowed to occur as well.

It is the peaceful realization that anything that is meant to happen you will never have to force and instead even if there is work required will always flow to you.

A Gemini Moon helps put you in touch not just with your feelings but also with different perspectives that you may have not thought about previously.

This is one reason that today is best spent just seeing what comes up rather than trying to forge ahead with anything new.

Mercury is still retrograde on Taurus for a few more days, so key facts or conversations may come up that end up changing your direction altogether.

For today it is enough to simply be in the observer role of your life and trust that anything that is meant for you, you will never have to force to make happen.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today Neptune in Pisces unites with the Gemini Moon and Saturn in Aquarius. These bring a dreamy and quiet energy to your day. You may feel a bit more tired than normal, but it is also a great day to get some extra rest and take care of your own self because there is a gift within the quiet.

Saturn in Aquarius aligning with Neptune in Pisces is bringing in some financial windfalls from previous work that you have done. It connects to anything done that you have felt was in your purpose or connected to your deep well of spirituality.

This is a day of validation and confirmation as you will be able to see that staying true to your soul and following the truth that exists there is what will help you end up having the financial success that you need.

This puts you in a positive place to be able to start making plans for what comes next so that you can keep that momentum going. The Gemini Moon may bring on strong emotional feelings as it aligns with Neptune in Pisces which for you is a positive thing as this is where much of your inspiration comes from.

If it is not money that you have been seeking but love, then remember what this Gemini Moon is after creating is that forever love, which means doing so takes time.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As a sign that is always seeking truth more than anything else, it is important to take the themes that Neptune in Pisces uniting with the Gemini Moon and Saturn in Aquarius are bringing up for you.

You do need more freedom than most zodiac signs, but the caveat for you is that you also need a stable foundation to which to return.

This stability allows and encourages you to fly more freely throughout life. So, when changes or growth threaten this stability, you can feel as if you are experiencing a loss.

The Pisces energy that has and is still in play is causing you to reflect on your closest romantic relationship and the life that you have or are dreaming of creating. But it is also making you keenly aware of changes that are going to need to take place.

Today the Gemini Moon will still be throwing a spotlight on your romantic partnership and how that connection plays a part in your home and family life while Saturn in Aquarius will be helping you gain more understanding of what the lessons were that you needed to learn in your current and almost past chapter.

Today is an excellent day for you to uncover the truth of your own life. Sometimes the greatest adventure you can go on is in the truth of who you really are and all that it entails because that obstacle that has felt like it is outside of you has been hiding out inside all this time.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in Aquarius teaming up with Neptune in Pisces and the Gemini Moon brings you a sense of authenticity today that allows you to not only show up completely as yourself but also starts the wheels turning on how to creatively bring in more income.

A lot of your recent growth and healing have come together this year as you find it easier to express yourself in work and relationship settings.

This may come down to boundaries or vulnerability, but it is creating the space for you to be able to own your own truth and to show up with a greater sense of authenticity.

Authenticity means that you are who you are no matter what setting or who you are around. It represents not silencing your own truth for the comfort of anyone else or trying to make yourself fit somewhere that you would have to cut or edit pieces of yourself to do so.

This is what this current phase of your life is all about.

The more that you embrace who you truly are then the more you can attract what is meant for you and what it is your dream of.

It does not mean that everything is going to always feel like it is going perfectly but it does carry with it a sense of peace because you know that at the end of the day being yourself is the only thing you are truly responsible for.

By embracing this power, you will also be able to see how other pathways, including financial, will start to magically open for you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.