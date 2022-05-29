The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, May 30, 2022

Which zodiac sign will have the best horoscopes on Monday, May 30, 2022?

On Monday, the New Moon in Gemini occurs, marking the end of Eclipse Season but the beginning of a brand-new chapter.

This Moon is a fresh start and brings a new perspective on a past situation.

Although this lunar event brings the current Eclipse Season to a close, it begins a new cycle which will peak on December 8, 2022, with the Full Moon in Gemini.

It is important to look at current themes and even opportunities that are coming up for you because they will be a big part of what the next six months look like for you.

Gemini is an air sign, one that is represented by the twins.

This symbol indicates the two sides you have to yourself and even two choices or even paths you have available to you in this life.

Gemini can see multiple sides to any scenario.

This is a gift so long as you do not become stuck playing devil's advocate and can instead contact what it is your own truth is telling you.

All options are on the table, but as the day progresses and the New Moon's energy takes over, only one of those will remain.

Mercury is currently retrograde, however, first beginning in Gemini and now having backtracked into earthy and sensual Taurus.

There is a slowness happening right now, a pause that makes everything feel like no matter how much you may want to rush ahead, those doors just are not opening quite yet.

As much as it is becoming obvious to you which path or option you need to choose, you do not yet know all the information.

Mercury will turn directly into Taurus on June 3, so it is best to wait until then to act on any decision or desire.

This is a slow burn right now, one in which years of lessons are going on. While you are no longer where you were, you need to practice that patience just a bit longer to be free to move forward with no regrets.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Monday, May 30, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the new beginning you have dreamed about, Gemini. After last year's eclipse cycle stirring up all kinds of transformation and change in your life, the first half of this year has been about settling into what is new. While your career may focus right now, your personal life has likely come under greater focus.

With this Moon, take time to remember that it is not just things that have changed around you in your life but that they have because of the work you have done on your own self.

It can be hard to take down emotional walls and be vulnerable, but you have the love and life you have been dreaming of back in. And now you are here. In the space where it feels like so much is coming together, you hardly recognize your own life. But it is real, and it did not just happen.

It was created by conscious choices and actions on your part. Own this power because it will make you feel differently about things that come up in your life from this point forward.

This Moon for you will be about stepping into this latest version of yourself that you have created, where life will be completely different from this point on.

It is about love, abundance, and feeling fully supported by those around you. It could bring some surprising endings as a new beginning cannot occur without them, but whatever happens, will get you closer to the life you want to live. Practice gratitude always.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gemini energy always focuses on your romantic relationships, which is especially true for powerful New Moons. New Moons are a time of fresh beginnings, where the karmic wheel turns again, and you can have a reset.

You can set intentions for what you want to manifest during this time, as long as you put in the work and show up for the process. In six months, you can either reap what you have sown or make changes that you eventually can.

A New Moon in Gemini represents a new beginning in the relationship arena of your life. With Jupiter and Mars in Aries affecting how you authentically express yourself, there is a sense that how you communicate within your relationship will affect the course of it around this Moon.

Reflect on what seems to have come up for you since December about these same themes. Even though that was a Full Moon, what occurred around December 18, 2021, could be coming back up for a review since Mercury is also retrograde.

It could be time to finally start expressing what you have learned and thinking all these months. This is not just a loving Moon for you but one where you hold the ability to transform your relationship and your life path ahead. Just remember, you can never say the wrong thing to the right person.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter recently left your sign and is now headed to work, helping you realize and reflect on what you value most. This is the purpose of Aries in your life, and during the next few months, it will help you expand your net worth and bring more of what you value into your life.

This ties in with the Gemini New Moon energy as it lights up your life's home and family sector. The themes here can bring up healing from childhood issues, geographic moves, new relationships, marriages, and even children.

No matter what you have been through in your life or the current situation, a new beginning starts for you. You are creating a home and family life based more on what you value and need in your life than anything else.

Greater financial resources, a quieter pace of life, or even a marriage proposal are coming. Though Eclipse Season will now be behind us, it is important to remember that this is a substantial change year for you. Jupiter will move back into your zodiac sign in the Fall as part of its retrograde.

Things take time, and patience is a heavy theme under the darkened sky of the New Moon, but it does not mean the evening has to end in a stalemate. Make more time to receive what matters most to you, and you just may find out why it is not only money you can be rich within.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.