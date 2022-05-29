Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 30, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, May 30, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love like this only comes once in a lifetime, Aries. Through the highs and lows of a budding romance, your heart knows where it wants to be.

Why miss out on what makes you happy? If you know you want to be with someone, follow your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems that repeat themselves are lessons you have not mastered yet, Taurus.

The universe is diligently trying to help you to wake up and realize something important. Instead of pushing this moment aside or running from the problem, dive in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You were made for spiritual things, Gemini. The reason you sense things is that your soul is constantly developing and tuning into the world around it.

Your desire for material things will decrease when your spiritual self increases.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Celebrate your victories with others, Cancer. It's so much fun to share the good news with friends and the people in your life who are happy for you when you get what you wanted.

Enjoy sharing even the small moments. Life is too short not to have fun whenever possible.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

An amazing opportunity is presented to you, Leo. You are gifted with a chance to pursue a dream or a goal. The future is a blank slate.

You get to color the world you want to live in by the power of your intention and your actions. You were not meant to play it small, so dream big.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you getting too comfortable with toxic behavior, Virgo? You see how a situation is a mile away.

And, you are being tolerant with hopes that the other person will change. But, sometimes people want to stay where they are because it's easier for them. For you, a higher road may be traveled alone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The universe is going to take care of your needs, Libra. You may still need to work hard and lay the foundation, but whatever you are lacking, the universe opens the door to provide for you. This is how fate and opportunity work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Be open-minded, Scorpio. The moment you think you know everything, that's when trouble starts. It's wise to constantly be evaluating how you can improve what you currently do.

There is always room for growth, and as a fixed zodiac sign you can be stubborn in your own way. Today, be flexible.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You are a truth-seeker, Sagittarius. One of the reasons why you are so bold is because you appreciate honesty that is in your face. There is nothing left to chance and no confusion about what is being said or why.

Today, you seek for things to be resolved or to become fair for all. You may not rest until you see a problem that is hurtful to someone get resolved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You're about to give birth to something new, Capricorn. You are nurturing and growing a new idea and when it finally manifests for the world to see, it will be so exciting. A project you love is like your own baby, and you will want everyone to love it as much as you do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Life can become confusing because people tend to miscommunicate, misunderstand, and see things from different perspectives. You may feel like you're playing the role of a referee, and it's no fun.

Why can't everyone just get along? As the peacemaker of the group, you will want to figure the conflict out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You get noticed for all that you are, Pisces. People see how good you are with others and how much care you put into your work.

The greatness inside of you is hard to ignore. And for this reason, you will receive some type of reward or recognition for all your hard work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.