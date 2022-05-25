The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 26, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 26, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and we have one more day with the Moon in Aries.

We want our independence, and we want to have fun.

Thursday brings with it a no-negative energy zone, so keep it optimistic as much as possible.

Our day is filled with bright energy, and yet there can be some slight difficulties. Aries energy can bring that into our world.

The Moon will speak to Mars in Aries on May 26, 2022.

How will Thursday's astrology forecast affect your zodiac sign's horoscope? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to let go of fear and sadness, Aries. These things help you in some ways, but they also can hold you back. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to how you are developing your life. It's time for you to outgrow these emotions that give you reasons not to shine. You're learning and growing so much now, and it shows.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to letting go of the negative in your life, it's one step at a time. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to how you handle your enemies — the things you perceive to be a threat. These things can be hard to spot, but your senses know and feel it. Pay attention to your inner voice that helps you to understand what you're experiencing and guide you to change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not only what are you thankful for, but who? The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your friendships and your social network. This is a wonderful time in your life where can show your appreciation for your relationships. You have friends who love you, and it's nice for them to hear that you feel the same way too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Know what is real for you, Cancer. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your career and your social status. And there's room for more joy and purpose. If you're not happy with the work you're doing or the quality you have been providing, it's time to upgrade and make things better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't have to agree with everyone you meet. Your interests and ideas are different, and this is how you help people to grow more aware. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your academics and what you believe in. You don't need to bend when you feel that you've been challenged. There are people who may wonder or question your outlook, and that's completely OK. What matters is respect.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try not to stress over things you cannot control. And, don't let yourself think that about scarcity. There's enough for everyone. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your secrets and the resources you have and share with others. You will have what you need, and when you share with people in your life, they are there for you too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to open up in your intimate relationships. You are ready to talk about your emotions and reconnect with your mate for healing. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your commitments, and these can be both marital and non-marital relationships. These individuals are mirrors into your soul, Libra. They help you to see all you are and all you are becoming.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Water can be so underrated, and when you care for your body, consider your hydration. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your health, and this also includes routines. This is a wonderful time to recommit to the simplest of goals — drink more water and remember to exercise when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Plan ahead. The time you need to make something beautiful is coming to you soon. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your creativity and what you feel passionate about in life. You may find it hard to believe that it's all so involved. But, there's plenty of reason to get excited. The end result is so worth waiting for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is everywhere, Capricorn. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your home and the family sector. Even if your kin lives miles apart, your love is felt across the miles and in your heart. Families bond over the smallest things, and you may be there to help make reconnecting as a family easier.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thinking of new things to talk about is not always easy. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your communication sector, and you'll be looking for a fresh slant on a story or want to make something familiar different. Great things are underway for you, Aquarius, and soon you'll find out what it is.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can lose something of value and then find it again. The thing is learning to let go of an object and then moving on to new experiences. The Moon in Aries joins Venus today, bringing attention to your money and your personal property.

You will want to exercise caution when going out to make sure you can recall what you have and what you need, so as not to overspend unnecessarily.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.