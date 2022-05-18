Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 19, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, May 19, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Thursday, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which brings attention to our temptations. The Sun remains steadfast in Taurus, and we focus on the Hierophant card which is ruled by the Bull.

We are at risk today with our stubbornness as we find it hard to let go of the past and move on to the future.

Our old habits die hard on Thursday, and with the numerology of the day being a Life Path 3, we are in luck!

A little bit of creativity can go a long way to provide solutions that lead to growth.

What does your tarot card have to say for you on Thursday? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's a mystery why someone might try to cover up a thing so minor you'd easily forgive them for it. This is part of what you could deal with today — the inconsistencies that bother you about others.

You may not be able to change the world, Aries. But, you can always focus on being the best version of yourself, no matter what negative choices others make when they are around you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

You have been going and going so much lately that you'd love to know your ship is going to sail in. It will, Taurus.

And the great thing is that when you finally have your opportunity to humblebrag about all the good things in your life it won't be because someone handed it to you on a silver platter. Nope. You earned it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have this amazing golden opportunity manifesting in your life right now. It's an opportunity that places you at a fork in the road.

You have to make a choice on which path you'd like to take at this point in your journey. The road as they say is less traveled or remaining on the path you're on. If you admit it to yourself, you'd prefer to try something new. So go for it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your intuition is calling out for your attention. You have been letting things in life create so much dissonance that it's really hard for you to hear what your inner chatter is saying. So, tune in to that inner voice.

You know from past experience how accurate your instincts are. That's why people trust you so much. It's always why you need to trust yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Who is that friend that is always there for you when you are in need? Why not make a reason to connect with one another when times are going well?

It's nice to have a shoulder to cry on, but this special someone is also a person to shed happy tears with. Today is one of those days to bring that type of joy into your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You have been going through some emotionally difficult times, but Virgo, you do not complain. You have been keeping much of what you're thinking to yourself. Today, it's OK to vent if you want to.

You don't have to say much, just enough to let out some of the frustration and blow off some steam. Then, you'll be back to putting on a smile on your face as you always do, and getting things in order.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your feminine instincts are strong, and your nurturing nature is a trait you've cultivated and grown with time and maturity. You have this wonderful effect on the people around you. They feel your kindness and inner courage and it inspires everyone to be braver and stronger themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's not every day that you are presented with a hint from the universe to let your introverted side have their win.

You are being called to retreat and invest in your inner world. There's wisdom to be gained. There's a light that is waiting to give you the gifts of insight and psych intuitiveness that you crave.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

When you are about to start something new, you feel the energy down to your bones. You can hardly rest, Sagittarius. You are energized and ready to get things moving forward in your life.

The only warning is the same as always ... take care and be cautious. You never know what you'll face until you're well into your journey. But, once you are in the zone, you'll be ready to take on the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is simple and fresh for you right now. You have so many good things to focus on and there's really not even a reason to worry about the challenges. Everything you are going through has a purpose. You are becoming the person you were meant to be. There's nothing in this world that can withhold you from your fate and destiny. This is your time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Fairness does not always get administered in the way you think it ought to be. You might not see someone get their due. In fact, it could be the inner battle they work through that you may never actually witness.

But, don't believe karma has allowed a person to get away with what they have done. Just as others don't always see what you go through, your foe may have their inner demons hidden from your sight, too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

When one thing fails, it's important to keep trying. You have all the resources you need. You have no reason to doubt yourself or your talents and abilities.

So, when things do not work out for you the first time around, just shake it off and get moving once again. The second time can truly be a charm.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.