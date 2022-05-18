The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Thursday, May 19, 2022

It's a pretty easy call today when it comes to luck in love, as many transits seem to be aligned in such a way that it makes it almost impossible to have 'bad' luck in love, on May 19, 2022.

The main theme in love today will be growth and expansion. This is the day when many of us feel secure enough in our relationships that we think taking it to the next level would be appropriate. This day erases the fear of commitment and enhances our desire to be with one person only, for the rest of our lives.

For those of us who are in a relationship, things can only look hopeful. And for those who are actively looking for a mate, you may just run into some luck today on that front.

We have Mercury sextile Jupiter which basically enables us all with the gift of beautiful speech, so if you're up for writing a love letter, or introducing yourself to someone in such a way that you wow them off their feet, then this is the day it happens.

Keep in mind that you also have Moon square Venus in your court, and that means that love is definitely in the air.

Because of the Jupiter transits, we can know that for certain signs, this day will be the one where we do things like plan for the future and save up for fun vacations.

There is no loneliness today, in so much as we won't be overly worried about anything much; this day is a relief for many, and many of us — not just the three mentioned signs — will feel good about life and love and the person they are with (or wish to be with.)

So, when it comes to relationships, romance, and love, Aries, Taurus, and Gemini are lucky for sure.

So, read below to find out why these three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, you're luckiest in love because you'll be feeling strong and active today; ready for the world and unafraid to take chances. It helps that Jupiter is in your sign, and let's not forget you've got Venus with you right now, too.

In love and romance, you'll find that luck is on your side, thanks to Jupiter's massive and positive influence on your life. You think BIG today, and you're all about the future; you see possibilities today that you may not have seen only yesterday.

Whether you are in a relationship or not, this is the day you feel good about just being YOU, as you are, and you have a feeling that this self acceptance may just lead to you either meeting someone special and new or revamping your present relationship in such a way that the other person — your partner — will feel invigorated and happy to be with you.

No one is complaining today; there is no Greek chorus following you around, feeding you aggravation or doubt. Instead, today is one that flows smoothly in all categories. You'll carry a broad smile on your face throughout the day.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest in love for you means that you'll be getting some good news today, and this news could affect the rest of your life, Taurus. This has to do with something you've never done before, and while it's exciting, it's also a bit terrifying...but in all the right ways.

No matter what age you are, today is the day you'll be feeling like a 'grown up' as you'll be presented with an idea that is totally adult in its nature.

That's how Moon in Capricorn makes itself known: in actions that require maturity and thoughtfulness.

Let's put it this way: someone might ask you to consider living with them or getting married to them, and while this might throw you for a loop, you'll come back down to earth very excited and enthusiastic. The person who loves you? They want you forever, and they're going to ask you to share this life with them. What will you do, Taurus?

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are so used to not getting what you want out of love that you've become a little cold when the topic comes up. Even if you're in a relationship, you expect so little that you've ended up with even less. Until today, May 19, when the Jupiter transits overtake your world and basically force you into being happy — in love.

Yes, you, Gemini. This is not a dress rehearsal; this is the real deal and you are about to experience something altogether new and enticing when it comes to you and the person you are presently seeing. This day will have you doing a 180, so to speak, as your love life will go from zero to sixty in 24 hours' time.

This is a good day for you, Gemini, and it would be best for you to be present, meaning, don't let the past ruin your present moment by overthinking it to death. Go with the flow on this one, Gemini. Shock yourself into happiness, because it's available to you, too. Grab some!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.