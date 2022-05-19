Starting May 19 - 20, 2022 three zodiac signs are going to fight for love because of the Sun sextile Mars transit.

Whenever we 'entertain' a transit that consists of Mars and another celestial body, we're usually looking at how this transit will affect our sense of righteousness.

There's a common thread here when it comes to how Mars influences us, and when we have Sun sextile Mars we are going to feel as though we are being threatened on some level; or that someone is trying to take something away from us.

This could range in topics, too; we may feel threatened by another person, or we may feel the need to defend something we believe in. Whatever the case is, one thing is known for sure: Our reaction will be passionate. Good or bad, it will be heated.

On May 19 - 20, 2022, we will have such a transit overhead, and for some of us, this could mean that tempers will flare and the need to be right will rise to the surface.

And if that 'rightness' pertains to our love lives, as in, will there be a need to 'fight' for love, during Sun sextile Mars, then the answer is yes. Whatever fighting for love means to you, whether it's verbal or physical, it's about to take place.

Mars brings out our inner warrior, and for many of us, we will literally take that cue and run with it.

Fighting for love could mean protecting your child, at school. Fighting for love might mean confronting your lover about a matter that is most important to you. Fighting for love could mean demanding respect.

This fight is not restricted to romance, though it could very well cover that, too. It's about thinking you're right, getting a good feeling about what you're about to do, and doing it ... because you believe this is the only way to go.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fight For Love During Sun sextile Mars, May 19 - 20, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whereas the entire world might call it 'fighting', you call it making sure things go your way, which, by the way, you feel is not only the ONLY way but the correct way. You're no birdbrain; you've thought this through.

While you may be the Queen of the Warriors, you still do not make rash moves just for the sake of being warlike; you ponder, consider, evaluate, and then you go in for the kill ... if necessary. On May 19- 20, you'll be defending your love for someone who you feel needs your assistance.

Without you or your guidance, they may very well get crushed to the side. You are there to help them become noticed; you tolerate no ill will towards this person and you come to their aid, as you would wish for them to come to yours, if needed.

You are the gallant servant when you need to be, and during Sun sextile Mars, you will be so forceful and precise, that your opponent won't stand a chance. You will successfully fight for love while leaving the enemy reeling with confusion.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'd rather not have to fight if you don't have to, but put to the test, and oh boy, you'll be the opponent that no one wants to have to tussle with. For you to get out of your comfortable position means that whatever it is that's awakening you must be important enough to fight for.

And it is. On May 19 - 20, you will find a good reason to do two things: Give your romantic partner an ultimatum and give their 'other' lover a good reason to get out of Dodge, and pronto. You are not the person who wants to tangle with an open relationship.

You want your partner secure and monogamous; it's your way or the highway, and you mean business. You want your partner to yourself and should they give you any grief on this matter, then they, too, can take a hike. But you are counting on this person seeing the error of their ways, and so you are willing to fight to get them back. You will be successful. Sun sextile Mars looks good on you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You throw it all on the line during Sun sextile Mars, because you don't have the bandwidth to deal with passive-aggressive behavior or people who cannot speak the truth. There is someone you love, and they are in trouble. Desperate trouble.

In your mind, the time for polite moves is over; you need to step in and intervene. If there is someone who stands between you and the person you love — and there is — then you will remove them with tongs if you need to. Your patience is over; you are now firmly established in warrior mode.

Your mouth does not know how to shut up, and you'll be releasing hell all over the person who stands between you and the troubled person you love. Should this intermediary get in your way, then you will annihilate them with verbal abuse. A smart person knows to stay out of the way of an angry, intelligent Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.