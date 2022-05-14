For many people, things like falling in love or simply maintaining that love for the duration of a relationship is just ... hard to do. It takes a lot of energy, and if it's to feel as blissful as the storybooks tell us, then we need to engage fully with it, which means it's an intense, emotional experience.

When we have transit Moon square Pluto in our sky, we feel the weight of that love, and honestly, for some, it's just too much to handle. We need a break.

Moon square Pluto brings out something in us that makes us want to take a breather from our love affair. We're so caught up in the ideal of love that we forget that as human beings, we aren't machines that can keep up indefinitely.

We need downtime, and yes, on occasion, we need a break from love. Moon square Pluto taps into the part of us that desires time alone for the purpose of healing, purifying, and remembering who we are.

This is important because sometimes we forget who we are in relationships, as our individuality forfeits over to being part of a couple. We lose our identity, and for this reason alone, we need a break from love.

Some folks are totally horrified by the idea of separating from their partner, even for a day. This old-school idealism states that we're supposed to live on top of each other's heads in order to prove how much we love that person.

Fortunately, couples these days trust that a few days off is helpful, and not a sign of romantic deterioration. We all need time off in love; it's just about being able to admit it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During Moon Square Pluto On Sunday, May 15, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Once you get something into your mind, it sticks, and if given enough fuel, it becomes an obsession.

Say for instance you love your partner, but you really need to get away from them for a while, just for the sake of your own sanity ... if you start thinking this way then you'd better start acting this way or the entire thing will eat at you until you can barely move.

You need a break from love, and you don't want to insult your person by asking for it, yet, if you don't get it, you'll go out of your skull.

Moon square Pluto is the transit that will unlock that fear for you so that you can finally open your mouth and say what's on your mind.

And what's on your mind is that you need some time off; not to break up, but just to be on your own for a while. No insult to them, and no promise of destruction; you just need a little time to be you, and you need to trust that your partner will understand this.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You need a serious break from love simply because you feel like you're starting to forget who you are. You once used to like certain things, had hobbies that belonged to you alone, and somehow love placed you in the position of having to let so many of those things go.

And, honestly, you want them back.

It's not that your romantic partner took anything away from you, but being part of a couple has sort of dulled your own personality shine and on some level, that hurts. Moon square Pluto reaches deep inside you and reminds you that there's more to you than just being the other half of a partnership.

Basically, you want to return to your roots and you can't do that until you get a little time off, but oh how wonderful that's going to feel when you make the move. Don't be afraid; trust that your partner will support this, as they will.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are the kind of person that throws themselves so hard into a relationship that it becomes all-consuming. And you like it that way; passion is your calling card and you figure 'why bother' if not to go all the way? That's the way it goes for you until Moon square Pluto inspires a need for a break in you.

That's the downside to passion; it ends.

And sometimes when it ends, you just need to clear the air and either start again or take time off to recharge those passion batteries. It's only human to want to take a break from love and during this transit, it will be the only thing on your mind.

What's next is to actually make it happen. Don't dawdle because if you do, you'll start to feel trapped and incapable, which will lead to frustration. Take your break, take your time. When you're done, you can return feeling fresh and ready for more.

