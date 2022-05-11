The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 12, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 12, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Aries

Aries. your deepest secrets are felt and you are able to heal from within. This empowers you to love someone and yourself in a big and better way than ever before.

Taurus

Taurus, take careful consideration about how you feel on topics related to love and marriage. You may find that you don't hold as much of a traditional view as you once thought, and this could be a game changer in your dating life.

Gemini

Gemini, your daily habits in the area of love need you to pay more attention. One small change in how you do things now can turn your entire world around. So, don't be afraid to let go of what you know in order to pursue something new and unknown.

Cancer

Cancer, your romantic life begins with your internal feelings and thoughts about a particular person. Listen to your instincts: if they say to trust or not to trust them, explore why. You may need more time to understand yourself better, but soon you will know what you think and what it is you truly want from love.

Leo

You have a wonderful way of bringing things into perspective when it comes to your most intimate relationships. For now, you may find that you are the leader in your social circle. This can draw various admirers because they are attracted to your inner strength.

Virgo

Virgo, sometimes saying less means more. You will discover that you have a lot to teach, but maybe not the opportunity isn't there. You can wait for the right time because that's how love works. Things will become magical for you and others when the door opens and you're able to share your thoughts.

Libra

Libra, invest in your love life. You get out of things what you put into them. If you are thinking negatively or feeling like your relationship is going to fail, then you may want to change something you see isn't working any longer, especially if your desire is to be together and you have an idea of what might be the next steps.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your personal desires are what you draw to yourself. You are attracting new things into your life each day. Believe in your dreams, especially if they involve someone you love. You're manifesting, especially as you get closer to the eclipse taking place in your sign this weekend. So, be diligent and see where things head for you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, leave the past behind and don't bring up an old relationship to your new one. There's a reason why you are starting all over again, and that's so you can have a fresh beginning. Honor this desire within your love life. Wipe the slate clean.

Capricorn

Capricorn, a friend may have a crush on you but they are not ready to say so. You may be able to feel in your heart what their emotions are, and this can be something to ponder. Do you feel it too?

Aquarius

Aquarius, self-love is essential to finding the love that you want in your life. You are attracting a certain type of person into your life. If you find that this is not the energy you desire, then consider what false belief you're holding on to that you need to let go. it's time to think about great things.

Pisces

Pisces, great love starts with great faith. Sometimes you need to start small and build trust in a relationship before you give your whole heart away. Don't be in a rush when love takes time to grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.