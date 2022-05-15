The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Everything They Want In Love During The North Node In Taurus On Monday, May 16, 2022

Imagine getting everything you want in love. And, if this were an option, ask yourself, "What would you want? What is it that makes you happy when it comes to your love life?"

What are your preferences, so to speak? What's on your mind? Are you willing to speak up so that your desires are known? Are you thinking about starting a family, and, are you and your partner of the same mindset when it comes to topics like this?

What if you were one of the three zodiac signs that get everything they wanted in love?

One of the things that the North Node is famous for is directing our thoughts to the idea of reinvention and renewal.

And with the North Node in Taurus on Monday, May 16, 2022, we want to set some firm ideas up for manifestation.

Between now and the end of May, and then some, we will be doing a deep dive into the reality of our needs because the North Node is retrograde. How to manifest them. How to deal with our desires. How to make sure that our relationships work, in real-time, in the real world. And that is how the North Node affects our world: in reality.

This transit doesn't bring about change, it forces us to bring about the change we need, ourselves. By looking at the map of our lives laid out before us, we take advantage of this transit by respecting what is real and doable.

This is the transit that supports what is possible, and with it falling in Taurus retrograde, we can rest assured that our choices and decisions will be made in intelligence and without haste. Take your time, evolve, and grow. That's what the North Node in Taurus retrograde affords us. Sounds like a plan to me!

Here are the 3 zodiac signs that get everything they want in love on Monday, May 16, 2022.

And, it's due to the influence of the North Node in Taurus.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Ooo, someone's about to hear some good news, Taurus. While it's obvious that you are always warm to Taurus transits, when you get a hold of the North Node in Taurus, you'll feel like you're about to start a brand new life.

Not only are you on the verge of getting everything you want out of your love life, but you're also about to take that love life into the next phase, which could mean marriage or engagement. Things are rapidly changing in your life and you are totally open to the metric ton of positivity that seems to be flowing your way.

You might not have had too much planned out, and yet, the direction of your path seems to be going the right way. You have found someone you can trust, who gives you the comfort you need and the promise of a truly blissful future. WOW, Taurus. That North Node suits you just fine, doesn't it!?

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

All it took was a little ol' North Node in Taurus action for you to see that all is not lost in that Gemini world of yours. You're so used to not getting what you want that you've made a lifestyle out of it. And then, you get hit with the happiness whammy, AKA North Node in Taurus retrograde, and suddenly all the pieces start to fall into place.

You've got someone in your life that is special; you seriously don't want to blow it. So, if you don't want to blow then stop thinking about all the ways you can. Manifest your positive intention instead of your doubts and fears; you are worth it, Gemini.

That creative brain of yours is good for more than just creating masterpieces of art — you are here to create your own world, too, and with the helpful guidance of the North Node, you can safely live in the hopes of having a happy love life. YES, it can happen to you, too!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Bingo! Someone is the winner of the North Node award for best love life, Capricorn, and it's YOU. Here's how it goes down: you've spent a lot of time trying to get to know the person you are in love with.

You've listened to them and you've done your best to hear them out without judging them.

You've discovered that that's all it takes putting in a little research gives you great insight into the person you love, and with the mighty support of the North Node in Taurus retrograde, you'll find that all of the work you put in towards getting to know this person pays off on a permanent basis. It was very important for you to not waste your time in a casual relationship.

You wanted the most out of it and you wished for it to last. Well, you are getting your wish, because it seems that your person is so appreciative of your efforts and wishes to pay you back for your attention for the rest of your life. Someone hit the love jackpot here, Cap!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.