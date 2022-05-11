The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Today brings us luck in love for three zodiac signs who crave the darker side of life, meaning, that which is mysterious and alluring.

Because we are taking our cues from Mercury retrograde, Moon trine Pluto, we can't help but want a love that is playful and a little nutty; we want to dress up, role play, and have fun with our lover. And this week may very well bring in that element for certain signs of the Zodiac.

Moon trine Pluto — especially when in concert with Sun trine Moon, is actually a joyful transit. On its own, trouble could occur but with the hyper-positivity that comes along with Sun trine Moon, we will see the fun side of Pluto, and that usually comes with romantic nuances.

This is the day you try something new with your partner. And this is also the day where you discover something new (and wonderful) about your own self, in relation to that partner.

What's required of the lucky ones today is to become fearless in their devotion. Let nothing get in the way of your partnership; have fun and do things that you've never done before.

Play games, get into costumes, switch roles, and if you must, get out the Darth Vadar outfit, because Moon trine Pluto is all about the dark side. Even if it's just fashion.

The 3 zodiac signs luckiest in love on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 are Leo, Libra, and Sagittarius.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can't help but feel the power of Moon trine Pluto's persuasive pull and it's going to show up in your day as fun-loving playfulness.

This is the luck that you make yourself, as you and your partner decide on a few things: One, you're going to start helping each other out more often, and Two, you are both ready to try new things in the bedroom.

You've shied off of this, and you don't really know why, as you're pretty much a go-getter in this department.

What you really needed to spice things up was a subversive plan; something to make your intimate moments a little less predictable and a little more spontaneous.

All that will be discovered on this day, and will not only make both of you feel excited to be alive, but it will also open the doors to new experiences for the both of you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't need to be prodded to get into a catsuit and prance around the bedroom, for the sake of making your partner laugh. You are completely down for fun and games when it comes to your love life, and you'll do whatever it takes to make your mate happy and pleased.

There are no inhibitions today, as Moon trine Pluto unravels all of the tight knots in your psyche, allowing you to run wild and free if you so choose. You work well with this energy and it inspires you.

Don't be surprised if you come up with a scheme today that blows the mind of your partner; your imagination seems to know no limits, and while your body DOES come with limitations, you and your partner are more than happy to push the boundaries of those limitations. Lucky you, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't need a costume to get into some role play, and that's exactly what you and your loved one will be doing with your mind, on this day. You and your person are one; you've come to realize that there's no place you can't go. Feel like making love on Jupiter? Why not! Feel like spending the afternoon by the Sea of Tranquility? You got it.

You have such an imagination, and with the right use of words and suggestions, you and your partner 'travel' when you want to have fun together. No, no, you don't book a flight to Hawaii, you use the power of your minds to get where you want to go.

And while others may look at the two of you and think you're crazy for living life your way, they will never ever get how amazing it is to be in love with someone who not only 'gets' you, but is willing to live an extraordinary life with you in the mind.

