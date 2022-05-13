The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Moon moves into Scorpio in preparation for the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse tomorrow. This gives us a sneak peek of what it may bring.

There is still a sense of quiet in the astrological skies as momentum and energy build toward tomorrow's lunar event.

This is to help you not only rest your body but also your mind.

Before the Moon shifts into Scorpio, it creates a connection with Pluto in Capricorn early in the day.

Pluto is the great revealer and in many ways the eliminator of all that is true.

And, this creates wonderful energy for three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 14, 2022.

This planet will be factoring into the lunar event tomorrow, today brings a sense that what you don't change on your own, the universe change for you.

There is always the desire to plan everything out for your life, but seldom does the life you live follow the precise picture you had in mind.

Planning will only get you so far.

Especially if you are one of the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

That is because it does not factor in things like growth, fate, or even the lesson you must learn in this lifetime.

Up until this point you have had a certain plan for how you thought your life would go and while the universe has tried to gently guide you to release it, things are shifting.

This means that for many this lunar eclipse tomorrow will represent a point in which you are no longer being gently guided to let go of — something or to alter your perspective — because change can arrive like a lightning bolt and transform everything within an instant.

Today you will feel excited over what is on the horizon even if you are slowly starting to realize you also no longer have any idea what that may be.

Because where plans fail is when destiny can finally take over.

Especially if you are a Libra, Scorpio, or Capricorn.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon begins in your sign today as it creates that brief union with Pluto in Capricorn during the early morning hours. The Moon in your zodiac sign has you starting the day being keenly aware of what your feelings are, especially about the way that your life has gone completely different than you had originally planned. Pluto is the Lord of the Underworld. It rules the parts of yourself and life which are either being avoided or ignored.

This can often include your feelings. With everything that you have gone through recently, however, you are no longer afraid of what truth you may find.

When you have faced your worst-case scenario already and come out on the other side stronger and wiser for it all, there is not anything else that can truly intimidate you. Today’s energy should bring you not only some excitement for the future but also some new levels of healing that may arrive as some quiet ah-ha moments.

It is the kind of understanding that arrives while you are busy enjoying the life you create but still ends up quietly cutting some ties that you still had lingering about potential what-if scenarios. The only thing that matters though is not what could have been but what is happening right now because that is the foundation to build the rest of your life upon.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There is no way to really prepare for this lunar event tomorrow. Something that may trouble you, but which should help you ease into this new flow the universe is having you learn. You are one of the leading zodiac signs until 2023 as the eclipses in your zodiac sign and Taurus will help redefine the landscape of everyone’s life but for you of course it will mean something different.

When you look at eclipses many people anticipate that there are always big events like births, engagements, or job offers. But eclipses are not just these big moments that are impossible to miss but those everyday ones that end up holding great significance.

Whether it is an unreturned phone call, an unexpected conversation, or something equally small, these eclipses are working their magic in all ways, not just the big ones.

Today as the Moon shifts into your sign there is a sense of anticipation building as tomorrow’s eclipse will impact your sense of self or personal belief system.

This will bring in a sense of determination but also shifts your perspective which helps you to believe in your dreams even if you do not yet know how they will happen. Start bringing your awareness to the small moments, the ones in which you suddenly feel that even though nothing happened as you thought it would, somehow it still feels like you are exactly where you are meant to be.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto in your zodiac sign for such an extended period means that you are going through learning what your authentic truth is. Everything that you have been taught which has made you doubt that. It is no small feat, but it is something that you are getting more skilled at moving through.

Today’s connection between the Libra Moon and Pluto in your zodiac sign sets the entire tone for tomorrow’s lunar eclipse and Full Moon.

This means that for you, this lunar event will not just be more powerful, it also means that it will be bringing in greater opportunities for you to make strides in what it means to live your truth.

Part of this right now is you being able to embrace who you truly are so that you can make sure those you surround yourself with are in alignment.

Going through this phase right now is one of those final steps of creating the new life that you have been dreaming of. By being able to express yourself authentically, you are going to attract those who resonate with your truth.

What you must do is allow yourself to have this new beginning. The past is already over, and it will not serve anyone to still be trying to live there. Embrace what today offers you and your tomorrow may just end up looking better than you ever could have expected.

