Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, May 20, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is changing zodiac signs and entering the sign of Gemini. This brings attention to the Magician tarot card which emphasizes your unique talents and skills.

The day's numerology is a Life Path 4, the Manager.

And how appropriate!

We are learning to manage our skills. Maybe we need to learn when to ask for more money from others when hired for what we do best.

And, we also need to know what to focus on instead of spreading ourselves too thinly by doing too many things at the same time.

We are jacks of all trades and masters of none on Friday, but not for long. Our daily tarot card can give some wisdom and insight into your day.

What does your card say for your zodiac sign this Friday?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Are you forgetting something today? The weekend is fast approaching, and you'll want to be sure to have all your errands completed before it's time for play.

It's so easy to overlook a fine detail when you are in a hurry. Double-check yourself to play it safe.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are in store for you when you have the Sun tarot card.

Even if you hit a snag in your schedule, it will all work out for you. You learn from any challenge you face. In fact, what may overwhelm others feels less burdensome to you. It's that kind of day!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are fortunate, Gemini. Everything you need seems to fall into your lap. You might have to put in a little bit of effort from time to time today, but things still happen naturally.

You have a day where it's plain to see, you're doing great things. You're confident and in control of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Temptation is here, and you may think that being with someone else is better than who you're with now.

There are always going to be problems in any relationship, Cancer. You're going through a tough patch, but things will get better. It's best not to compare.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are working your way to the top, Leo. You have been striving for excellence in all you do.

Your leadership skills are strong. You have an amazing ability to command attention. The reason you get so much credibility is that you've earned it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair sometimes, but there is a reason why the problems of the world are hitting your radar in a big way. Virgo, the buck stops with you.

You set things straight and if there's any doubt about your intolerance for unfairness, today you let people know that you're not having it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving swiftly. You have a lot of things going on in your life. You have to keep up the pace.

You may fall behind if you don't. You will not want to wait this one out. Strike now while the iron is hot.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

To make a friendship last you will want to build into your relationship a little bit each day. When you see someone making an attempt to show you care and concern without any need for something in return, at first it can be perplexing. But, this is how trust develops. See where it goes one moment at a time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may meet a bit of conflict today. Sometimes there are people who are addicted to drama so they try to pull you in. You have to let them live their lives, but that does not mean you have to give over your energy or attention when they do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Every once in a while it's good to remove yourself from the noise of life. There's an entire world in your mind and imagination waiting to unleash its wisdom to you. But, it only comes out to meet you when the world is quiet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have a creative side of you, and today it's time to plan what your next project will be. Carve out some free time to play and enjoy art, music and making something go from drab to beautiful.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem may manifest out of the blue. This can be a little untimely, but there's a wonderful reward for you when you take things in stride and allow yourself a chance to go with the flow — even when it isn't easy to do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.