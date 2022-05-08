The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, May 8, 2022

If you're feeling as though your love life just stepped up to a new level, then you'd be best to thank the powers that be and get used to living in a state of gratitude.

This week is going to make a whole lot of people very, very happy when it comes to their love lives.

The main reason is that today is a day of great manifestation; what we think about today is bolstered by the positive energy coming off of the Quarter Moon in Leo.

Early lunations tend to bring hope into our lives, and when they fall in the sign of Leo, hope takes on a new meaning: this is something we can count on. This is something we can believe in. And so, it is.

It's a lucky day in love for Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius, as these three zodiac signs tend to open to the idea of manifesting their will as reality. Basically, if you believe in your love life, you will stand a chance of improving it, on this day, May 8, 2022.

Luck is what you make of it, and being that this is your main interest today, this is also what stands to benefit from your positive thinking.

With this Moon in Leo, we'll all be thinking on a grand scale and wishing fervently for positive change in our lives. For those of us who are in love with people, we'll see reciprocation.

When there's something to look forward to, there's something to live for, and making a plan to do something amazing with a loved one is basically all we need to know that the future has great potential.

We will also see plans for the future being made today.

For three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on May 8, 2022, things start to happen.

And on Sunday, the Moon in Leo supports the love lives of Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius most.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be lucky in love on May 8, because you have no plans of letting this love of yours slip away; you know how precious it is to have finally found someone you can call your own, and the last thing you'll ever do — at this point, is anything that will ruin it.

You feel like showing your loved one respect and kindness on this day, which is your basic mode of operation anyway; you like being nice.

You love showering your mate in gifts and fun surprises, and during the Moon in Leo, you'll rise to the top as someone who seriously cares for their person.

And it's not just about gifts; you are attentive and accommodating; you want your love to have everything they need, and if they need to be alone, that's no problem.

Today brings out the ultimate lover in you; you care, you provide for and you love in earnest. Very lucky person indeed.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you've got going for you today is the Moon in Leo, as it pumps up all of your good efforts and shows up as you being exceptionally good to your partner. You feel that you might have been remiss in your actions of recent times, in terms of your romance.

You might have let things slip for a while there, forgetting just how fortunate you are to have this person in your life.

The cosmic events of the day will have you coming to your senses once again. What you almost started taking advantage of (your partner and the life they afford you) will become obvious in its negativity; you need change and you need it now, or this relationship of yours is going to fall to pieces, all because of you.

You don't want to be the fool who lets something this great turn into mush, and you also don't want the relationship to fall apart because you love being in a relationship. This is all you've ever wanted, and your person is the ONE for you. Today your luck is about memory and a jolt of action.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've come to realize that compromise isn't as bad as it sounds and that it's pretty much impossible for two people to live together under the same roof if there isn't a certain aspect of giving and take. Ideals are for someone else; why chase an 'all or nothing at all' ideal when it's an impossible goal?

This is your main lesson today: compromise is necessary.

If you think that you are demeaning yourself by allowing someone else their reign, then your ego is way too big to deal with this fact: love and relationship depend upon compromise. And because the Moon is Leo, you'll be able to see that life is even more fun when you allow those concessions to take place.

After all, it's nice to see your partner enjoying themselves on their own, doing their thing, their way. When your partner is able to stand on their own, autonomously, and in the knowledge that you support their personal ways, then you both will reach a new stage in your lives together than turns out to be much more fulfilling than luck.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.