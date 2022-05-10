As Jupiter and Uranus connect in the sky it becomes clear that if something is not making you happy, it no longer has a place in your life.

This is not selfish but instead about you deciding what it is you deserve, and realizing this is what makes May 11, 2022 a great day for horoscopes if you're one of three zodiac signs.

Occurring perfectly within the eclipse portal between lunar events as you are moving closer to the destiny associated with the Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on May 16, today’s energy represents deciding that most of all you deserve to be happy.

This makes Wednesday a great day as the Sun in Taurus and Moon in Virgo will help you to become clear about what and who is part of that bigger happiness for you while Jupiter now in Aries uniting with Uranus in Taurus will help you get rid of what is no longer a part of that.

Happiness in this case is not just that momentary smile or feeling of goodness that may flood your situation but instead a deeper state of harmony and peace in which your life and those in it help support you to feel your best self.

Jupiter in Aries is full-on and does not waste time pondering over all the things that could go wrong.

Instead, it charges ahead knowing that there is not anything that can stop it now that it knows what it genuinely wants and needs.

The same will be said for you.

It is not a time of guilt or doing things out of obligation, instead, it is about embracing your authority over life and making conscious choices about not only what you do for work, for fun but also for love.

This is about ushering in a brand-new chapter for you, where there are more great days than bad because you have done the work to set up your life in such a way that you truly deeply love it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 11, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is in your zodiac sign now which means that you are onto bigger and better things. As the planet of abundance slides into your sign, it is still getting settled but the union with Uranus in Taurus speaks volumes; change is on the way.

This time though, you will not be able to ignore what you previously had to try to make something work. Now is when you can see things as they truly are and feel empowered to address issues head-on.

It is admirable to try to make something work or to keep the peace wanting to not be seen as impulsive or rash, but if something truly is not meant for you or adding to your happiness then you can only hold off the inevitable for so long.

Allow yourself to embrace the power of today and this phase of your life. Jupiter is the planet of good luck and expansion which means that while you may have to let go of certain things or individuals, you will be receiving far better.

In this case, better means that it is aligned to you and part of your healing versus the wounding that you have previously operated from. This is just the start of greater happiness and independence, make sure you allow yourself to fully claim what is yours.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This two-week eclipse portal between your solar eclipse on April 30, and the lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16, has been especially powerful. You have been in a time of tremendous growth since Uranus entered your sign in 2018, but now as the eclipse cycle has moved into your sign it is a chance for you to see exactly what that means.

Eclipses are powerful portals that break up stagnant energy and get things moving.

They also are incredibly auspicious and tend to bring unexpected yet fated events. The two-week portal between eclipses for you is a time to watch and be open to everything. Today as Jupiter in Aries unites with Uranus in your zodiac sign it means that it is time to clear the decks.

Take an honest look at your life and what is not bringing you true lasting happiness. Let this be the groundwork that you make all decisions from because if what you are doing or who you are spending time with is not filling you up, then it means it is only draining you.

You have a tremendous opportunity today to move away from those scenarios or people who have been a block to your happiness and even your future. It is time to claim your freedom and release yourself from the cage you once thought you had to live in.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today the Moon will be in your zodiac sign stirring up all sorts of emotional magic for you. Early in the day, the Virgo Moon connects with the Taurus Sun bringing peace and harmony to any situations that have felt strained recently, especially those close personal romantic or family connections.

This allows you to focus on the desire to have life feel more like it does today.

With the emotional connectedness and the dreamy hopeful nature that arises as your Moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, you will realize that it is easy to get caught up in what is not right or what still has to be done and miss the joy that is already right here.

Your feelings may catch you off guard in a positive way today as you are able to let go of those pieces that have previously caused stress or anxiety as you begin to realize you do not have to have it all figured out to be happy.

It is enough to simply recognize that if it is only ever something that you chase, you will never catch it. Allow today to be a new way of looking at life in general and do not be afraid to let go of the parts of yourself that were blocking you from seeing how much happiness is already around you.

