The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes, Friday, May 6, 2022

As the Sun rises today it becomes clear that there is no going back to how things once were. Instead, life is about embracing the truth that has been revealed.

The Moon is in Cancer all day today, and she brings a sense of love and connectedness which will color Friday in a warmer, brighter light.

Early on, in a union with Mars and Pisces, this energy peaks. It shines a light on the truth that you may have struggled to see.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition, while the Moon holds the key to your deepest emotions. Together they bring forth not just intense love for the truth, but also openness to act.

This is where things start to get interesting.

The two-week eclipse portal between lunar events is always known as a wild card where anything can happen, and this is precisely why.

Alongside connections between Uranus, Venus, and Neptune, today’s energy calls you to not just see the truth that is around you but to do something about it.

There is always a time for reflection and a time for action.

Right now, you are entering an incredibly opportune time to embrace and take decisive and intentional action based on the truth within yourself, and what is also present in your everyday life.

Truth is something that often brings about the biggest confusion, not because you do not see it but because there is fear about what to do once you do acknowledge it.

Yet, fully being open to the truth of yourself, your career, relationships, and even life choices allow you to see things as they are and not what you desire or fear them to be.

Only then can you truly honor yourself and make those important decisions that will bring Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aries closer to their purpose in this life.

Because they are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes, Friday, May 6, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars and Neptune in your zodiac sign both connect to the Moon in Cancer giving you the most benefit to the energy today.

This should come through not only as a download of truth but also as feeling more confident in acting.

As a water zodiac sign you tend to flow to where you feel like you are meant to be but, in the process, can often end up under the direction of another.

In this case today, it is about you getting to decide what feels best for you and what resonates as your highest truth.

Mars and the Moon highlight this love of the truth alongside the knowledge of being able to decide what practical action to take. Whether it is in career or love, it seems that whatever indecision you have been under will finally start to clear allowing you to embrace your authentic power more fully.

The Moon and Neptune alliance later in the day will help you embrace all that you love about yourself. This gives you that dreamy, seductive, intuitive glow that you are known for which will help soften any conversations that you might need to have.

You will know the truth when it hits you because of how it feels. It does not bring anxiety or worry but instead a great peace. From there it is about trusting your own self to make the decisions that honor that believing that whatever direction you are called in is one that is meant for you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are not quite on the other side of the most recent chapter of your life that has been focusing on changes within your home and family structure.

Pisces activates this part of your chart which means that with both Mars and Neptune in this zodiac sign crossing paths with the very emotional Cancer Moon, today could prove to be pivotal for you in this current pursuit.

At this stage, you have done a lot of the groundwork contemplating what home means to you and what type of people you want around you so that you can feel most like the self that you are growing into.

Mars, currently in Pisces, is really going to be helping you act in this area of your life but in a way that you are used to doing.

This means that you are going to slow down and not only think things through but make your decisions from a more heart-centered approach rather than just jumping into it or thinking that it sounds like a clever idea.

All of this is so that as you continue to move through the month you will have transformed this area of your life to better meet your needs and your own truth. For you, it is about recognizing that home is not just where the heart is, but also where your truth lies as well.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sagittarius is not the only one with their home and family life under the microscope as the Cancer Moon will be highlighting this area for you. As much as it is a subject you have tried to avoid dealing with, there also comes a time when you can no longer operate with that same mentality.

Cancer activating this part of your life asks you to connect to the emotional feelings that you have about your romantic relationship and with who you share space within your life.

This Cancer Moon today is incredibly active joining up with Uranus, Sun, Mars, and Neptune which means that you can expect to experience the full spectrum of what all these planets represent.

Things may come to a head in your relationship or on the home front today, but that is not the end of the story.

As much as certain situations or feelings may peak, a solution is available today, which is not always the case. It is also about being able to make a choice that will lead to greater peace for everyone involved and not just yourself.

Today offers the opportunity for you to see that the truth was never something to hide from but embrace.

