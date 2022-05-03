The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 4, 2022

After so much planetary activity, you are finally gifted a day where you are guided to do nothing more than rest.

Following the first eclipse of the year, just a few days ago, there has been a bevy of astrology that has asked you to own your power and act so that this supreme opportunity is not wasted.

Today though comes in more softly.

It is a chance to rest and even to dream thanks to the moon’s shift into Cancer and a connection with Neptune.

This energy will have you wanting to be a homebody today, to forgo any big plans or things that you felt you must do, and instead will ask you to take care of yourself.

Do not get so caught up in this portal between eclipses that you feel you cannot rest on this journey.

To continue to be your best self so that you can take on all that has and will continue to come your way, rest is a crucial factor.

It is one to honor as much as the action itself.

To rest means that you allow yourself to feel the magnitude of what has already shifted in your life while clearing away any doubt or anxiety about what is to come.

It means that you are allowed and even being guided to put yourself first, to sleep in, take a bath, and even just journal while you indulge in your sweetest dreams.

Take today as one to re-center yourself, to rediscover the peace that lies within yourself so that you can continue to climb that mountain in front of you.

A resting period is merely a pause on a great journey, not the actual destination.

Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There is no need to rush ahead thinking that you are running out of time on your current path. As much as you have gotten comfortable putting your own needs first with acting on your desires being an important part of that, there is also time to rest.

Many of the changes that you are experiencing now first began while Venus was retrograde at the start of the year. It is normal to begin to feel anxious or like you need to do something now, but part of this process that you are currently in is learning to trust the timing of life.

You are always being guided to what is in the highest good for yourself and those around you.

To hear that though you also need to be in a place to receive it which means that pause and rest are even more crucial for you.

With being so consumed about what to do next about your current situation you may have been lost in the logic, today offers you a chance to reconnect to your dreams.

This will allow you to envision the best possible outcome as well as reconnect with what it is you are truly hoping for in this new chapter of yours. Do not make yourself feel that time will run out to make any decisions or choices and instead see that everything, including the pauses, is all a part of the divine plan.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the moon shifts into Cancer today it is a chance to have a window open to those romantic choices and feelings you have had recently. You may often be all about business and checking the next thing off your list, but do not get so consumed that you do not allow yourself to feel all that you are.

Part of what you have been moving through is allowing yourself to have a second chance at love or even just a new perspective on a previous one. This all comes down to the work that you have done on yourself and trusting that everything that you no longer are the same person that you were. You can show up differently and more like the person that you want to be. Yet you must trust that.

Today gives you an opportunity to rest on these feelings and to see just how far you have come. You may find that any lingering fears dissipate today as you are able to feel more confident in being able to approach situations as this new self.

Nothing needs to be done at this moment or today, instead, it is all about giving yourself the time you need to see just how much things have already changed. Love is never one of those things that you can check off a list and because of that, it needs to be approached differently. Never underestimate the time it takes to heal yourself and your heart.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter, Mars, and Neptune are all still in your sign creating waves that will ripple throughout your entire year. Today they form connections to the Gemini Moon and Uranus in Taurus bringing you some much-needed time to embrace this new self that you have been blooming into.

For you, there has been so much that has been changing internally for you that it has been hard to feel like you can keep up with it.

Or even to know what to do with it. Take time today to have some alone time so that you can sit with your thoughts and especially your feelings.

Many of the things that previously resonated with you no longer do so it is important to rest so that you do not continue a path you have already outgrown. Reflect on the recent lessons that you have learned so that you do not set out to relearn something that you have already experienced.

All of this has to do with yourself and how you show up in the world and because you are going to be experiencing a major upgrade this year thanks to Jupiter in your zodiac sign, it is important to make space for the abundance coming in. It is okay to stay silent until you have found the words that you need to speak, until then, use it as an opportunity to gain more confidence in yourself.

