The 3 Zodiac Signs Want Old Fashioned Love During The Sun In Taurus On Sunday, May 1, 2022

In a world where trillionaires buy social media platforms instead of helping people who are homeless and starving, there is no wonder why we desire a lifestyle that reminds us of the fantasy of the olden days.

This world has become 'too much' for many of us, and we have to somehow deal with it all since we're here. And speaking of social media, this seems to be the place where we learn how to conduct ourselves in romance.

We've always been subject to ideals, and with the internet pumping out new impossible standards by the minute, we can only feel as though we've all been left behind. If we don't keep up, we feel like parasites.

Keep up or become left behind, except there is no 'left behind.' There's just us, living the congestion, accepting the ridiculous as the norm, and ruining our love lives because we've come to believe that it's supposed to be bigger, better, and shinier than it is.

If you've ever watched a Korean rom-com, you'd get a taste of what 'old-fashioned' love is. Whether it seems silly or unrealistic, there's a new kind of escape going on here: we crave the old-fashioned love stories that come with simple but predictable endings.

We're all tired of fast love, surgically 'improved' bodies, being just like everyone else, and making money. And because we have these two transits, in particular, going on in our sky — the New Moon in Taurus and Venus conjunction Jupiter — we will want our love lives to look and feel simpler, cornier, and old-fashioned.

Three zodiac signs who want old-fashioned love during the Sun in Taurus on May 1, 2022 include those who hold on to traditional ideals.

And, for Virgo, Libra, and Sagittarius that's where romance is at beginning Sunday.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While we've all fallen for the fast pace of the world today, you've always kept a special place in your heart for that which is old-fashioned. In love, it's the same, and though you haven't had a genuinely innocent moment since you began your relationship, you crave things to go back to a situation where things feel simpler.

That's the whole thing; it's all about craving ease and simplicity. You and your partner have fallen down the rabbit hole of this world's need for speed, and in doing so, you feel like you're missing out on your life.

And the person you got involved with feels the same, yet you've let yourself float along on this river of doubt. Today brings up the idea of taking it down a notch so that the love you share with someone feels real instead of 'part of the process.' Cold!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always been a romantic at heart for all of your flirty people-pleasing antics, and your beliefs are quite old-fashioned for someone as lit as you. The only problem is that you keep meeting people who have bought into the fast-paced lifestyle of the rich and famous, and no one seems too interested in taking it slow.

You don't have a big dream of one day getting a zillion likes on a post you make; in fact, your idea of true joy has nothing to do with the internet and so much to do with nature and love.

If you could have your way, you'd be the oldest of old fogies when it comes to love and romance.

You certainly wouldn't mind the idea of dating someone for a while before leaping into bed with them. You like the tease of it all and are happy to wait. New Moon in Taurus energy inspires you to stay with the lifestyle you choose for yourself.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've come to a place in your life where you rely so much more upon that which is old-fashioned rather than a brand spanking new. In love, you're not about to compete; you don't need to look the way society wants you to look, and you'll never act in a way that's expected of you.

You wish for a partner just like you in this regard, and during the New Moon in Taurus, you might find that many people think just like you, Sagittarius.

You'd rather fail all the tests that grant you access to a world that keeps you hustling and thirsting; you prefer the long game, daring, wooing a person, spending quality time with them, getting to know them.

Life is precious to you, and old-fashioned love is the only kind of love for you. You don't kiss and tell, so you do not need to post your every romantic minute on social media. If someone wants to know what's up in your life, let them give you a call.

