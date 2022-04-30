The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Respect In Love During Pluto Retrograde On Sunday, May 1, 2022

It takes a while to feel confident enough to demand respect, and isn't that a striking thought? We'd rather back down and take it if backing down means we don't have to deal with another person's temper or mood. We strive so hard to avoid confrontation — for any number of reasons.

Sometimes we just don't want to be contradicted or told what to do, and sometimes we feel that confrontation will lead to our being rejected. And during all of this, our self-esteem plummets to new levels of low. That's no way to live, humans!

On May 1, thanks to the rapid-change environment brought on by the Pluto retrograde, many of us will take it no more.

We've noticed that we're not living authentically, in fact, as time passes us by, we start to recognize more and more that we're not even ourselves anymore, when it comes to how we relate to our so-called romantic partners.

We just take what they dish out, and if it's disrespectful, then we just brush it off. That is, until now. No more mister nice guy.

It's time to demand respect, and once you start, there's no going back. And oh how you will see the difference. You see, once you start to show people that you are someone who demands and deserves respect, guess what they do?

They give you what you want. We get respect only by being examples of self-respecting people. If you hate yourself, people walk on you. If you love yourself, people respect you. It's time to demand respect, folks.

Nothing less will do for the three zodiac signs who demand respect in love during Pluto retrograde starting Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Especially for Aries, Virgo, and PIsces zodiac signs.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One would automatically assume that as an Aries, you always demand respect, but that wouldn't be altogether true now, would it, Aries?

You've let plenty of people step all over you and use you like a doormat, and nothing has angered you more than this. How did you let this get so out of hand, after all, you know yourself as someone who would never let something like disrespect happen to them?

And yet, you are human, and it happened.

And, it happened in the worst place ever: your love life. In order to please this other person, you have backed your life into a corner where you became fearful of their response.

You so want people to like and approve of you that you made yourself into a thing that can be abused; oh, you are so not that. And on May 1, during the Pluto retrograde, you will wake up, Aries. You will rise strong and clear-headed. Your new life is just about to begin.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel like all you do is give. In fact, it's become your trademark, and you let people know this at every given juncture. "All I do is give, give, give and I never seem to receive. Waaa!"

The more you believe this, the more it becomes your reality, and while this may not really be the reality you want, it's what you get time and time again because you keep on insisting that people use you.

You feel like you're used for love, for money, for advice, for temporary friendship, but you tend to use this state of self-pity as the very thing that manifests more of it.

Your big realization will come today and with it, you'll come to understand that your attitude plays a huge role in how others treat you, especially in your love life.

You never put your foot down and you let your partner get away with everything, all the time until the Pluto retrograde instills you with the idea that you are worthy of respect. Demand it, Virgo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Every now and then you get that feeling of 'enough is enough.' Today, May 1 will be one of those days and the topic will be your love life. Is your partner losing respect for you? And if so, how did that happen and what part in this did you play?

Do you feel you don't deserve respect anymore, or are you feeling like changing things up a bit? Because, Pisces, this is the time to get yourself back on track. It's not that your partner is losing respect for you, it's that you haven't been demanding it, as you should.

You've let them take advantage of you, and now they've started to treat you as less than you once were, and that simply will not do.

Approach your partner will kind words, but do not back down: you need respect and you want to see it start today. No excuses. Just do it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.