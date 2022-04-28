The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, April 29, 2022

Well this day should prove to be an interesting one, if not one that sends us completely into our heads for some serious self-reflection.

Why will Friday, April 29, 2022 be rough for three zodiac signs and their horoscopes?

Today beings the Pluto retrograde, which happens to rev up its engines during the New Moon Solar eclipse in Taurus, on April 30. This set of transits are actually quite promising, as this is the time for major changes in the way we think and process the world around us.

What makes it potentially 'rough' for three zodiac signs is if we can't get with the flow of this energy, as it is fast-paced and ground-breaking in terms of change.

There will be some mental uprooting going on, and for some that will mean ramped up positive energy, while for others it could mean frustration at not being able to catch the vibe that everyone around us seems to be enjoying.

Because Pluto retrograde will be trine with Mercury, we will feel like we're being pushed to do some heavy soul searching. And this is not going to stay 'mental'; With the planet of communication being front and center of this cosmic operation, we will be receiving news and important messages.

We're not talking about anything that is expected, in fact, it's just the opposite now: we will be barraged by new ideas, new ways of thinking, new avenues of adventure.

What this retrograde season also does is that it requires us to make choices instantly; this is not the time for backing off to think about something.

This is very much the time to act fast, think faster and open to the possibility that risk brings success. Many folks will not be able to release their rigid nature to the forces of impulsivity, and those are the people who might not ride the wave of Pluto retrograde as well as we'd like them to.

Hence why Friday, April 29, 2022 is a rough horoscope day for these three zodiac signs in astrology — Virgo, Gemini, and Aquarius.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's eating you during this retrograde season is your own tendency to bounce back and forth between feelings. Sometimes you are one hundred percent gung-ho on a topic and as soon as you commit to it, you feel differently, and wish to change directions.

While none of this is particularly negative for you, your flippancy will affect others and they may get annoyed with you for your inability to decide one way or another.

You are a person who always goes with their gut feeling, and should you not do that, you regret it, always.

And so, getting you to commit to one of your grand and most developed ideas is hard to do during this transit. Basically, this looks like you taking way too much time for someone else in your life to be able to deal with.

In other words, you are going to frustrate someone in your life; you might call it 'taking my time' while they will call it time wasting. You do you, Virgo. It's all OK.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

For your entire life, you've been a seeker of truth through the various forms of spirituality. You vacillate between belief systems, while borrowing a little from here, a little from there. This has kept you happy and content; it also gives you a tiny idea of what control is like.

During the Pluto retrograde, you may find that you bounce around a little too much, and that your choices are becoming extreme and unreasonable.

Your spirituality is taking on tones of stubbornness; you want things to go your way and if they don't, you're ready to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

This astrological transit brings out your worst state of impatience. Things must go your way or you'll have a tantrum. This is, however, a good time for you to back up and have a deep think on what you're doing with your life. If you can take a breath and be patient, things may just work out for you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing Pluto was here it spent time in Capricorn, and so you got a good taste of what this kind of retrograde brings; self-reflection in heaping doses. Once again, you'll be feeling the need to go within to uncover lost secrets of the heart.

Your desire to be alone will be noticeable and it will disturb those around you, as they wish to know everything that's going on inside your head.

You will be feeling especially guarded during this transit and you won't be up for sharing your feelings.

This is fine with you, but not fine with loved ones, and they may pry or overstep their bounds. If there's anything to this day that will upset you, it's that people can't seem to mind their business when it comes to you and your thoughts. Stay polite, smile a lot, and let them know that there's nothing to worry about — you're just in a self-reflective mood.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.