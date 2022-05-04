The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Big Changes In Their Love Life Starting On Thursday, May 5, 2022

The profound ripples from last weekend’s eclipse are still making their mark on your life.

But today introduces a new level of determination towards creating what becomes your next chapter.

Today, the Moon is in Cancer while Venus, the planet of love, is now in determined and passionate Aries.

Not only will you be feeling more mentally active, but you will also be more focused on whatever you are most passionate about.

This may give you a single-mindedness about a new job prospect, or relationship of a life dream, but it will allow you to harness the power of determination.

There will always be challenges that present themselves to you, especially when it feels like a lot is at stake.

But being determined to move through them, to handle anything that comes your way, means that you will also find success.

With Venus in Aries, this is especially strong in love or even that new career prospect you strongly feel about pursuing.

This is entering the space where you will no longer let anything or anyone get in between you and what you most desire.

Today will feel powerful for you. You can easily navigate challenges or obstacles under the heightened energy of being within the eclipse portal two weeks after and before the next one.

It is a time of taking charge of yourself, your life, and not leaving anything to chance, especially your success, especially if you're a Sagittarius, Libra, and Aries.

Here's what's in store for you, as the three zodiac signs who see big changes in their love life starting Thursday, May 5, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Once the Moon in Cancer Gemini later in the day before uniting with Mercury, conversations will move front and center. This is the realization that the conversations you often avoid are those that bring the most healing and even growth.

With the current gathering of planets in Pisces framing your home and family life alongside the Gemini Moon, which is all about romance, the focus right now is on these areas of your life.

While your career may still need some tending, the shift from that at the beginning of the year to now, your personal life has not escaped you. You will make healthier choices in all aspects, specifically in the love and romance department.

The question to focus on is if you have truly learned your lesson with the past cycles or are only trying to dodge that very realization. The next phase of your life is here if you are ready for it, but to fully embrace it, you will start talking about the things that matter.

Do not worry about how well you plan each page of this new chapter you are writing. It is enough to know the truth of what is in your heart and soul. And then the most important thing is not to let anyone, or anything, get in your way.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It is easy to forget what truly feels good to you, especially when you are busy just trying to keep your head afloat, but today’s energy begins a return to just this.

After going through a rough start to the year and some challenging moments of growth, it is time to remember that life is supposed to feel good. While there may be moments that do not, the life you choose should nourish the person you hope to become.

When Venus shifts into Aries today, it is a chance to become more determined about creating this kind of life. It may ask you to review some of the relationship and life choices, but that is something you have already been doing.

Today brings a renewed determination that these feelings you have been having are not just fleeting thoughts but the beginning of a new life taking hold of you.

It is important to be able to validate yourself and your feelings so that you do not let anyone tell you that you are wrong for what you must do for the sake of happiness and peace.

The tides are shifting in your favor, though, and as of today, it will become easier to stay focused on what you need, but the opinions of others will begin to matter less. Do not be afraid to adjust your sails in a completely different direction.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As Venus shifts into Aries today, the romantic sector of your life will receive a much-needed spotlight. Bigger changes began last October, which you will see magnified as you continue to move through this year’s Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. An important lesson that you have been learning is the need to trust yourself, especially in heart matters.

There comes a time when it is your voice that you need to listen to above all others, and as the energy intensifies today, it will become even more important for you to do that. Your romantic decisions and choices are yours.

They are not your friends or even family members to make or judge, but to own that authentic power, you need to be so okay with whatever you decide that it becomes irrelevant if others do not agree.

This astrological wave that begins today will have you feeling more confident and surer of yourself in terms of what you truly feel passionate about, including your relationship choices. Make sure that you utilize the strength of your words and decisions now because they truly have the power to move mountains.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.