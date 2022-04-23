The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, April 24, 2022

Let's just get this out of the way right at the top: today is all about miscommunication, putting our foot in our mouth, and saying the perfect wrong thing at the perfect wrong moment.

It's as if we are being guided by malicious transits that sit laughing as we make mistakes.

Of course, we are being influenced by transits, though maliciousness is not a reality; the transits are not beings ... they are merely forces of nature that come and go. It is up to us to deal with their affect on us.

This day brings us Moon square Uranus, Mercury square Saturn (our main problem today), Mercury sextile Neptune and Moon square Mercury.

With all of these powerful Mercury transits, we might as well sit home with our mouths shut.

And Mercury transits don't always imply communication trouble — that's where Saturn comes in. And throw Neptune into the mix and what we have is hyper sensitivity and the ability to take everything the wrong way.

So, between saying all the wrong things at the wrong time and feeling overpoweringly sensitive to everything, we could say that this day is just harsh, from top to bottom. We'll all feel it, but certain signs of the Zodiac will feel it to their very core this Sunday.

Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 24, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your tolerance for people is at an all time low, today, as you feel nobody is getting you or anything you say. You feel like you are being very clear, and yes, you do have a way with forcing your point; still, you're up front and honest — it just feels as though nobody can take your honesty on this day, which makes you feel ultimately frustrated.

It's one of those days for you where you are in a constant state of 'rolls eyes'. This extends to family members as well as love interests. You feel so clearheaded and able, and you can't possibly imagine why all of these people are so dim.

You spell out your intentions in ways that are clear and straightforward, and you feel as if you've stumbled into the Twilight Zone; everyone here is an alien, and nobody understands you. Thanks, Moon conjunction Saturn.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Now you...you're just about as fed up as any one human being can be. Today's transit have you in an emotional uproar; you feel stunted, no matter what you want to say, you simply clam up and retreat.

Your opinion is desperately needed, and anytime you are in the position of being desperately needed, you rebel, as if this is something that makes you feel in control, or stronger.

You simply won't do what is needed because you don't want to feel manipulated. Here's the thing: you're not being manipulated — you're being held responsible and what you say at this juncture is important.

Being Gemini, you won't put yourself in the position of having to answer to anyone, and you'll end up jeopardizing something big in your life. You'll call it survival, while those who depend on your will call it negation, or denial.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Between Moon square Uranus and Mercury square Saturn, you'll be in such a snit today that it would best if you come with a warning sign. People will not be able to approach you today as you'll be in one of your award-winning moods.

You'll find that you are snapping at everyone, and that no one appreciates your kind of 'humor.' You'll be pulling the "Hey, lighten up" tarot card all day, as you toss insults around willy-nilly.

Your attitude today is the kind that could end friendship permanently, not to mention what this could do to your romantic life.

Then again, if you are in a romantic relationship, you've probably hooked yourself up with someone who was born to take what you dish out. What you call 'funny' today is what others call impossibly offensive, and will you take responsibility for your actions? Of course not.

