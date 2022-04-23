Have you ever been in a relationship where, no matter what you imply, hint at, or bluntly demand, the person you are in the relationship simply will not commit?

It's certainly not rare, this inability to commit, and though it may hurt the person who desperately needs a commitment, we have to look at the real reason why a person might not want to commit.

We know that whenever we have Aquarius transits, we run the risk of people standing firm by their choices, no matter what those choices may be.

With Moon in Aquarius at this juncture, we are looking at the possibility of several zodiac signs telling it like it is, when it comes to love and commitment.

And the verdict is out: there are many, many people who simply can't commit. They don't want to, or they are afraid to, or they simply know themselves well enough to be able to stand firmly behind this choice.

And, as we all know, pushing a person into commitment isn't exactly the way to go. If we force someone to commit to us, meaning, if we push everlasting love, fidelity and monogamy on a person — especially a person who doesn't feel comfortable in this kind of situation — then we'll eventually get to experience their regret and resentment.

It's always best to let people do their thing their way, and it teaches us to trust and appreciate what we have. For those who cannot commit, they have their reasons, and being forced into accepting commitment might not exactly work out the way we might like it to.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During The Moon In Aquarius On Sunday, April 24, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've never been too good at monogamy, though you insist upon it. You secretly keep a double standard; you expect ultimate loyalty and monogamy from your partner, while you, yourself, always have a wandering eye out.

You flirt with whomever you wish, and you rarely 'do the deed' if you're in a so-called committed relationship, but that wouldn't stop you if you really wanted to go go go. You'll cheat and you'll justify it by saying that you needed the attention, and that you weren't getting it at home.

The truth is, you simply cannot commit, though the only way you can wrangle a commitment from your partner is by swearing you'll do the same. You have always been a shameless flirt, and if push comes to shove, you'll hop into the bed of someone who is not your 'committed' partner, if that's what you choose to do. You can't commit, but you'll always say that you can. Deceptive!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You, too, like Aries, are one to accept nothing less than total dedication when it comes to your partnerships. You want your mate to pay attention to only you, and should they even look at another person, you will raise unholy hell.

You will not tolerate cheating, but you will cheat at the drop of a hat. You find so many things wrong with the person that you are 'committed' to that you excuse yourself to go be with someone else, as if you deserve this kindness in your life.

And, being that you really aren't a person who can ever commit in this lifetime, you lie like a rug when it comes to communication. You will cheat on your mate, lie to them, make them feel bad for being worried, and then you'll go out and start a new affair with yet another person. You want to be loved, and you don't mind if that love comes from many different people. Commitment? Not you, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you had your druthers, you'd never commit to anyone, in your life. You find it easier to commit to projects or family members, but when it comes to romantic partners, for you it's the more the merrier. Why limit yourself in this lifetime?

And it's not as if you haven't done the commitment thing already, in fact, you're probably in a committed relationship right now, as you read this. You do what you need to do in order to keep yourself alive. You will commit if you need to, which implies that you're getting something out of the relationship that would not come to you as easily if you were to admit to your promiscuous side.

But the truth is, especially during Moon in Aquarius, you are not into commitment in romance. You think it's a waste of time, causes jealousy (which it does) and basically makes human slaves out of lovers. So much to think about, and you'd rather not.

