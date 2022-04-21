The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, April 22, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your heart is in the right place and when you sense someone is struggling, show compassion. The world has enough judgment and your courage can give someone the strength they need to make it through the day.

Taurus

Taurus, find reasons to be thankful. You have so many friends who love you and people who admire you for your personality and kind words. Don't dismiss the little things in life that bring joy, instead count them constantly.

Gemini

Gemini, respect the process that leads to long lasting love. Why rush things that are important? Especially if you are looking for a partner who will stay with you through good and bad times. It takes time to get to know someone and there are no shortcuts when it comes to true love.

Cancer

Cancer, love will teach you things you cannot learn anywhere else; from how to be a giver to when it's important to take the lessons of the heart. These things today will help you grow into a caring and deeply affectionate person.

Leo

Leo, take care of the people you love by planning for the future. Even though death is never an easy topic to discuss, let people who you love know your thoughts on the subject, and encourage them to share with you their own.

Virgo

Virgo, are you looking towards marriage? Sometimes you think that because you are single and marriage is far away, that it doesn't matter ho you live your life now. The person you will spend your life with will want to know you were thinking of them, even before they enter your life, so take into consideration your future when making certain choices today.

Libra

Libra, sometimes healthy love can feel boring; especially when you are used to relationships where there's lots of drama and fighting. Remind yourself that a predictable partner someone who tries to be there for you. And it doesn't necessarily make them weak, it can mean that they are looking to give you a part of themselves in a way no one else has done before.

Scorpio

Scorpio, make plans to do something romantic each day of the week. Romance doesn't just happen, it's something you plan; even when life is busy and inconvenient.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it takes a lot of time and effort to build a home.Not everyone who is family will love you the way you think that they should; sometimes it's the people in your life who are not related to you, that become your closest allies in the world.

Capricorn

Capricorn, when you send a text or talk on the phone, remember how much it means to the person hearing your voice to know that you care about them. Don't let becoming familiar stop you from expressing your love in the same way you used to when you first began your relationship.

Aquarius

Aquarius, people are not property and when someone tries to treat you as though your time is theirs just because you're in a relationship, it can cause you to feel offended. You may need to give someone a gentle reminder that you are your own person and you get to decide how and what you do with your life.

Pisces

Pisces, make an effort to be the best version of yourself each day. If you feel unhappy or dissatisfied, the change that needs to happen starts first with you; no one else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.