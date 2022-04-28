Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 29, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Friday, April 29, 2022, by zodiac sign.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You make your own luck today as the Wheel of Fortune reveals how fate is taking a turn in your favor. You're on the way to the top, Aries.

It may appear that you are leaving certain things behind in your pursuit of success, but that's not the case. You are striving for more and that's when everything falls into place for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Just because things have changed around you doesn't mean that you will too. No one really likes it when the world starts to become unfamiliar, but that's how the universe keeps things fresh and new.

Your role is to let the world become what it's meant to be, and you remain who you are at your core while adapting to life on its terms.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Chaos happens, Gemini, and when you find yourself caught up in the undertow of life, it's hard to feel safe in your own skin.

But, the beauty of learning how to survive is that now you can endure nearly anything that comes your way. You are a fighter and for this reason, you will thrive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The light at the end of the tunnel is finally there for you to see.

You were left thinking that there was no way you could ever overcome such horrible betrayal, but now you're not only doing better than you thought, you're also feeling healed, enlightened, and perhaps closer to forgiving the one who harmed you in the first place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

No one can keep what they manipulate to get, Leo. A person's intentions need to come from a pure place. So, if they pretend to be someone that they are not, it shows.

Look for people who give because that's what's in their hearts to be. Remember, you attract into your life everything you are inside. So be real, and authentic, and strive to befriend people who live by the same standards as you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

There's a special place in your heart for a friend you once knew back in childhood.

They may not speak with you every day, but there's always a bond that you share that's held in a certain place in your heart. If it's been a while, reach out and connect to let them know you're thinking of them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Self-doubt is normal and it's part of doing things that make you feel uncomfortable but grow your life.

You learn by doing, and even if things don't work out the way you want them to right away, it will be all right in the long run. Everyone is where they need to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Jealousy can be a real problem, especially if a person who you call a friend seems to want what you have but not work for it.

You can't be the person to push someone beyond what they demand of themselves. So, even though you may want to fix their attitude and mindset, you're better off continuing to work on yourself and lead by example.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

The grass is not greener on the other side, and sometimes a person who likes you may try to lull you into thinking that your unhappiness stems from your relationship.

Your partner may not be perfect, but even if you do decide to leave them, there will always be a reason love is hard and requires work. Be sure that whatever decision you decide to make is for the right reasons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your feelings can go back and forth because you're not sure what you want or how things will be if you make a change.

You may want to consider taking a leap and just being the person you're meant to be. You don't have to know all the answers. You can figure things out as you go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Life gets a bit crazy before things start to settle down. That's the nature of creative energy.

It ushers in like a whirlwind and makes a mess, but when the dust finally settles you see everything as beautiful as you want it to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You can't be all things to all people, so kick up your feet today and let someone else do the work.

If you have tried to control every moment of the day, let loose, and don't worry if you have to wait or delay on a few things. It will be just fine in the end, and you'll have more energy because you took care of your body and gave it what it needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.