Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 27, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card is letting you know that you have to make an important decision that involves matters of the heart.

You might be worried you'll miss out on something you want for the sake of holding on to who or what you need. Be brave, Aries. Sometimes you have to take a risk to have everything that's yours in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card is about challenges and hanging in until the end. You are so close the place in your journey where you see the fruits of your hard work.

If you quit now, you'll won't get the benefit of what you tried so hard to have, in fact, someone else likely will. Do you want that?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

The Devil tarot card is about temptation and being taken over by your desires.

However, you're so much smarter than that, Gemini. Pay attention to the patterns that lead you to the place where you fold and fall into the old tricks. You can do this if you slowly give yourself reasons to remain strong.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is about war, fighting and being the warrior of your own life.

You might have to push a big or give someone a reason to think you won't give up so easily out of fear. In fact, showing your courageous side is how you'll beat the odds.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair and you may be thinking that nothing happens in the way that it ought to.

The Justice tarot card is reminding you to trust that the rules of life and the laws of the universe work in ways that you cannot understand but it always gives people what they have coming to them, even if you're not around to see it happen in the way you think it ought to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon is about being deceived or becoming a victim of someone's moods and changes. You can study these small changes and even anticipate them.

In fact, learning the ways of who you feel you can't trust is going to help you remain sharp and wise. You get a lesson in street smarts and you'll not forget what you have been taught.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool is about new beginnings and rushing ahead not paying attention to the things that are going on around you.

You are in a hurry and trying to make good time, but for the sake of progress you're going to fall back a bit because you brushed off the advice you received. You can still listen to what you've been told and avoid a problem without having to go through it yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower is about sudden shocks or even a set back. You might have a big surprise come to you unexpectedly and it can throw your entire day off.

However, you will rebound nicely and discover that even the worst inconveniences of life have their own silver lining.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

The World is a sign that you're climbing the ladder of success and doing well. You may be headed to a place where you cannot take others with you.

Leaving people behind as you find yourself rising to greatness can feel sad and uncomfortable. But, don't self sabotage or stop from meeting your destiny. You are here for a reason.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about all the skills and talents you possess and how they make you resourceful in all aspects of your life.

You can find a way to solve problems and even make use of some of your talents to bring something to you. The stars are in your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Your spiritual guides and independent nature are guiding lights in your life.

You are growing in a way that allows you to share what you've learned with others and to lead the way by asking good questions and remaining curious.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

A delay has taken place when you receive the Hanged Man, and you are suddenly comfortable with what's happening around you.

This could be a sign that you're becoming apathetic and need to make an important change to remain fresh minded and optimistic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.