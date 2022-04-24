Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 25, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Monday, April 25, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Don't hold onto the past. Endings are good because you cannot begin to realize your dreams if you stay stuck where you are now. Look forward to saying good bye to what you no longer need because better things are to come.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Be resourceful; too many times people assume that they need more than what they really do. You can actually get by with less and get more done than you expect.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's exciting when you know something big is happening in your life. You are in a hurry to begin, but don't forget that no matter how safe and easy your journey will be, it's always a smart idea to exercise caution and to do little check-ins each step of your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Depending on who you ask, a situation may not be fair. Someone will get special treatment and you may feel like you were given the short end of the stick. In your eyes, things could have been better, but one day the tables will turn and you will be on the other side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You think the grass is greener on the other side, but the truth is, where you are now is perfect for you. You will always find the same problems wherever you go because everywhere you head, you take yourself with you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sudden trouble comes to everyone, and you will not always know how to fix things. You will learn to roll with the punches and even though you feel overwhelmed, you're going to do just fine.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Waiting is a waste of time when you know what you want; you are giving your power over to someone else. The timing will never be perfect, but you will never get back what you lose so don't let anyone else decide for you when and how you're going to live your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Noise will cancel out your inner voice and you won't know what to do. Confusion is common when you let life become chaotic. A meditative practice is good for you and if you can carve out time alone, try to do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

There will always be something you are unable to overcome, but with each test you grow stronger and wiser. You may make mistakes and fall short for a long time, but soon you will be able to say you finally figured out how to not fall into the trap.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Feminine energy is what you need to help you return back to feeling confident and secure in yourself. Hang out with your soul sisters; connect with the women who revitalize your life and remind you how loved you are and. Give yourself space to create.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't overthink. Sometimes your imagination can get the best of you, nd you believe things are worse than they really are. Worrying will only cause you to feel afraid. Everything has its purpose and your best option is to do what you need to do and trust that the universe will handle everything else for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Not everything is as it seems. Some situations are easily perceived to be one way when they are not. You may project your own beliefs into a problem based on past experiences, but if you look closely, this is much different than what you've been through before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.