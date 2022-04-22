Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 23, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Saturday, April 23, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

You create your own luck, Aries. Great things happen when you strive to be the best version of yourself each day. Set a goal and plan to reach it. Find a way, and don't give up on your dreams.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your heart, Taurus. Your instincts are there to guide you each step of the way. You may hear conflicting opinions from others, but don't let their voices guide you astray from what you know is meant for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are a fighter, Gemini. You have all the inner courage and strength you need to overcome a difficult time. You may feel like the world is against you, but every great warrior has gone through a battle alone — and won.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe guides you all day long. There are signs that let you know when you're on the right path. Pay attention to them. This is your road map to your fate. Destiny is just one choice away.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your mind can play tricks on you when you are afraid. The first step to clarity is to believe that you are where you're meant to be. Nothing can happen to you that's not in your best interest. No situation is a mistake, only important lessons for you to learn and to grow from.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are resilient. Your life helping you to become more resilient and capable than ever before. You have so much going for you, and even though you may wonder if you will make it through you will. And, better than that, you'll thrive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Things end but they also come back to life again to show you how the cycle of the universe is always continuing. You are in motion each day in tune to the world around you. An ending only means a new beginning is just around the bend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need some quiet time for reflection. It's lonely at first when you are by yourself, but go through this process until you hear your inner voice. It's always speaking to you. You can hear it when you are ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You might rush toward something out of fear and realize you should have waited instead. Let things happen on their own timeline. When you keep trying to pound down a door that won't open, it's a sign that you need to wait.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

People can only fool you once and then you have the ability to figure out what they are doing. Be street smart. You can observe the nature of a friend who becomes a foe, and even predict their next steps without even trying.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a few resources, ideas, and tools available to you when you need them. You may have to try and test things out a few times before you become successful, but there's a good chance you will succeed if you remain resilient.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Some rules and institutions never change. They may be a reason why it's hard to make things improve in a way that is needed for the current culture, but in time, with enough voices, you may see a small light of hope in the horizon. Wait for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.