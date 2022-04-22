The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 offers a break from the deep work you have been doing and brings a chance to just let go and enjoy the day.

There will always be something to do, a deadline, something to figure out but to always be consumed by what you must do you often do not leave time for what you want to do.

Under the Aquarian Moon Aquarius, Leo, and Taurus will be presented with an opportunity to just let it all go and let yourself be pulled by how you want to spend your time and with whom.

Use this Saturday to rest and enjoy your life. Leave errands or looming work deadlines for another day and focus on what brings you the most joy and fun.

Saturday was originally known as Saturn’s Day, a planet known for its divine timing.

Use this ancient meaning to recognize that the time to spend with family, friends or even a romantic partner is now.

The things that bring you the greatest happiness are not something that you should only prioritize when everything else is done, but instead as the significant part of your life that it should be.

Today is a quiet day astrologically which means that you would be able to enjoy not having your mind race or go in a million different directions.

Later in the day you will celebrate the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, this also represents a time of letting go and of finding peace.

We find that the zodiacs signs with the best horoscopes are Aquarius, Leo, and Taurus on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Whether it is plans that do not truly fulfil the needs of your soul or the remnants of a life you have outgrown, the only thing the universe is asking of you today is simply to just let it all go.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the Moon moves through your sign today you will feel a gentle release of the emotional weight that you have been carrying. The period of lessons that you moved through in March was necessary, but it was also a very heavy time.

As April has continued you have been invited to continually let go of what had felt so consuming and instead let yourself be carried into a more joyful time. Today’s Last Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign is one more final piece in that puzzle.

This is truly a time to recognize that everything that has brought you to this moment is no longer something that is a part of your future. You have beaten the odds and have arrived at the very place that you have dreamed of for so long.

Instead of being so focused on what is next, make sure to slow your mind down so that you do not miss all that is good about the moment that you are currently in. Whether it is previous commitments or the disbelief that you have overcome inexplicable challenges, just release it all today and plan some time with the people that you love the most.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Last Moon in Aquarius today highlights what has been going on in your romantic life recently. The spiritual meaning of the Last Quarter Moon is to let go and release what is no longer serving you.

While it could be a particular person in your life that is taking up unnecessary space, more than likely it is a belief that is no longer serving you. As you have done a particular amount of work in the past year, reflect on what your personal beliefs are about love and relationships.

If they are not in alignment with what you are truly hoping to build with another person, then they are getting in the way of you receiving what you want.

Make sure that your worthiness is in check and any lingering fears of being rejected or hurt because those can make it challenging to truly let yourself open to love. Today presents an amazing opportunity for you to spring clean your mind and make sure that you are not letting old beliefs dictate new ways of living.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Think of today as an external reset. Your first eclipse of the year is coming up in just a few days which means that changes are on the way. This one occurring on the 30th will be a solar eclipse representing external changes, so will be showing up even more dramatically than a lunar one.

To prepare for this today as part of this cycle, you are being guided to reflect on everything, but particularly within your physical environment that is no longer resonating with the direction you want to take your life in.

Even if you do not necessarily act today, even a mental or emotional release to the attachment of having something must look or stay a certain way can create space and freedom so that you can make better use of your eclipse next week. There is no limit to where your life can go during this next year, all you must do is allow it to reveal itself to you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.