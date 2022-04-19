The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Just a day after entering Taurus Season, Juno the goddess that governs love and marriage slips into watery Pisces reminding you that your ideal life is within each.

Juno in Pisces serves to remind you that whether it is the ideal relationship, job, or life, it is within reach but it also comes with the lesson that there is always a sacrifice required.

This is the journey of the warrior in which they are asked to give up something that is good for something else that is even greater.

Use this as a reminder as you move through this next phase of Juno that sacrifice is a part of receiving.

Although Juno in Pisces will positively affect many aspects of your life, being the goddess of love and marriage means that these areas specifically may come up for review.

Juno in Pisces is all about mutual effort and energy so this may be a theme that surfaces during the next few weeks.

Adding to the astrological climate of today, the Sagittarius Moon is incredibly active uniting with Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Jupiter today.

The balance of the Sagittarius and Pisces energy is one that will fill you with hope but also a deeper way of looking at life.

Anything is possible, but it usually comes down to whether you believe it is or not.

Let today fill you up and renew your spirit so that instead of holding yourself back, you finally let yourself fly free.

You're the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 20, 2022.

For you, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, just after the Sun enters Taurus season on April 20, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Juno now joins Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune all in your sign. This is considered an extremely powerful time for you, one that will change many facets of your life. You have been praying not just for a sign but for a change and to know which path to take. This astrology and the joining of Juno into the mix is part of making everything you have been hoping for a reality. It does not mean that it will necessarily be easy or without sacrifice but will end up manifesting all your dreams into reality.

As a Pisces, a big part of your life is always your romantic relationship.

Learning to be alone is important so that you can spend time working on your boundaries and learning how to fulfill your own needs. That does not mean that you are still not meant to be in the relationship that you desire.

Today could prove to be the beginning of a pivotal time for you romantically so the most important thing is to let things play out how they are meant to and never stop believing in your dreams. You are in the position to truly make magic now in every area of your life, so make sure not to doubt anything about who you are and what is meant for you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign today drawing out your deepest emotions and feelings so that you can start to see that they have never been inconvenient but part of your internal compass drawing you towards what is meant for you.

As Juno moves into Pisces it will light up your home and family life.

Because Juno represents marriage and even the unwritten contracts and agreements for committed relationships, we expect some growth and movement in this area. It does not mean that it will all play out today, but with so many planets in Pisces right now this is a huge area of growth and expansion over the next few months.

Pisces represents truth, dreams, unconditional love, and even forgiveness. Look for how these themes play out both within your feelings and approach towards your home and family life but also regarding the changes that are coming in. The one thing that can help in this process is that this Pisces wave will take you to places you cannot even imagine, try to let yourself get carried where you are meant to, even if it means leaning where you are not.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in Aquarius connects with the moon in Sagittarius today bringing a sense of emotional stability and confidence. This is fantastic energy for you after all the deep emotional excavating and work you did in March.

This should continue that feeling that you have made it over some challenging times and are headed for greater ease and happiness.

Overall, it will be impacting your entire sense of well-being but will specifically show up in those closest personal relationships. Sagittarius affects the community that you have around you while all this Pisces energy will have you reflecting more closely on what is of most value to you.

This means that you could feel drawn to make changes about who surrounds you the most, either spending more or less time with certain individuals whose relationships you truly value. You could feel more serious today about your personal life and feel like you are even suddenly seeing it through a different lens. Instead of looking at it through the emotional wounds, you had not yet fully healed, you will be able to see it through a more grounded and focused space allowing more truth to finally come in. Take the day to appreciate those you value and freely express your gratitude for those that mean the most to you.

