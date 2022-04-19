The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love The Hardest Starting Wednesday, April 20, 2022

There's a reason that people fall in love hard, and that's because they're ready for it. When you find that person and the feelings within you rise to the surface, this implies that the desire for love has been within you all along and that now, as you recognize those feelings come out only when you're with that particular person, you know you are ready. And April is the month for love and romance, so it's no surprise that many of us will be falling deeply, madly in love during this time.

Around April 20, we will see a few lovestruck transits, Venus sextile Uranus and the alignment of Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, and Mars With these four super-cosmic events leading the way, we can expect nothing less than intensity in love and in romance.

Our bedroom lives will definitely perk up, and our more profound feelings towards certain people in our lives will become obvious. We want to share our feelings during this time; we want our love to be known, shared, heard, and received.

While this day doesn't promise absolute success, it certainly does act as an inspiration agent; we will 'dare to go there' and if that means we will be approaching that special person with the intention of letting them know what's on our minds, then so be it. Bring it on, lovers. And for some signs of the Zodiac, this day should break down the gates that held you back; you are now in the running for the title of "Person who fell the hardest in love" today.

Taurus, Sagittarius, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs who fall the hardest in love on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Go for it, brave ones.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have no idea what's heading your way, but it just so happens that the person you are madly in love with is madly in love with you. WOW, just the idea that the feeling is mutual is enough for you to kick up your heels and do the happy dance. That they love you is so inspiring to you, as you're not used to this kind of love and respect coming at you like this.

It's as if there's a new phase in your life that's just about to begin, and it's starting off in a very positive way. This person, the one you fell hard for? They have something in store for you, and if you think hard, you probably know what it is. There's something that the two of you are about to enjoy together, but you have no idea just how good it's going to get. This is the day where you simply have to stand back and say 'thank you' to the powers that be, for allowing you such a happy life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The funny thing about you, Sagittarius, is that you swear off love every time you break up with someone. You become the ultimate fundamentalist: no love for you, and that's a direct order! That is, until, of course, you walk smack into the person you will give it all up for, which is exactly what you're about to do. Oh sure, you'll flounder back and forth, reminding yourself that this game is not one you wish to play, but your heart will outwit your clever mind and plunge you headlong right into the depths of it.

In other words, you are about to fall so hard in love with someone that it will make you giddy. You'll laugh at yourself and your ultimatums and set standards. Seems you can't live up to your own set of rules, and honestly...why bother? Life is for living. If it's a mistake, you'll live to tell the tale of yet another love gone by. But if it's not a mistake, well then Hell Yeah, Sagittarius!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It's been a while since you were able to say that you are madly, passionately in love with someone, and as of April 18, it looks like all that's about to change. You pride yourself on being able to discriminate between people: this one is no good for you, while that one has friend potential. You're a good judge of character, Pisces, but you've also been burned by people you thought you could trust, in the past.

All those life lessons fly out the window when you notice that there's this one person who seems to defy all of your definitions. Who is this person and why do they have such a stunning effect on you? And more than that — what spell have they put on you that arouses such intense desire. Oh my, it looks like Pisces is falling in love. Stand aside folks, here comes romance like we've never seen before!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.