9 Ways The Serenity Prayer Will Help You Accept The Things You Cannot Change

God grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change.

In times of trouble, people say the Serenity Prayer in search of peace because it's hard to practice letting go and acceptance. It's not easy to allow God to handle the things you cannot change.

What is the Serenity Prayer?

The Serenity Prayer, often recited by people who want to change because it helps people practice acceptance.

The Serenity Prayer grew in popularity among A.A. members when it was introduced to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Because of its concise and powerful message, the Serenity Prayer helps to motivate anyone to change during hard times.

Whether you are religious or not, there are certain prayers that help you when you feel out of control.

The Serenity Prayer has helped both religious and non-religious individuals to keep their focus where it belongs.

When control starts to creep back in, and they need to let go and practice acceptance, the Serenity Prayer is a tool that motivates. It helps people to keep going in life.

How to say the Serenity Prayer

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can;

and the wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time;

...accepting hardships as the pathway to peace;

Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it;

trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His Will.”

Who needs to say the Serenity Prayer?

The Serenity Prayer is helpful to everyone during times of fear, not only people in recovery.

Why does the Serenity Prayer work?

The Serenity Prayer encourages acceptance when you are trying to let go of what you can't control.

Memorizing it and saying it during difficulty can help you to stay focused on yourself.

The Serenity Prayer is touted as healing, motivating and wise.

According to the site HazeldenBettyFord.org, “...the serenity prayer mirrors the spirituality, principles, and practices of Alcoholic Anonymous Twelve Steps process."

Regardless of what you are in recovery or you need a prayer that helps you to release your cares and concerns, the Serenity Prayer is a great way to remind you that letting go is a process.

Here are 9 things the Serenity Prayer teaches letting go.

1. Trust and the Serenity prayer.

The Serenity Prayer teaches you to trust God aka your Higher Power.

The most important process to remember while in recovery is to trust the process and the main way to do that is trusting God.

He is in control even when you think your life is in a downward spiral, God is always in control.

2. Acceptance and the Serenity Prayer

The Serenity Prayer encourages acceptance of two things, what you can control and what you can't.

You have to remember to accept things and people for what and who they are, even yourself.

You cannot change people but you can change yourself.

If you do suffer from control issues just remember that you have to be able to accept and love yourself before you can make changes.

3. Courage and the Serenity Prayer

Sometimes courage has to be blind. You may try to have courage on your own, but humans are social in nature.

The Serenity Prayer encourages you to let your problems fall on God's hands.

Trusting in faith that you have someone greater than yourself looking out for you, helps to build courage, courage and more courage.

Courage is the leading quality that people need to have. Having courage can actually help make things easier for you.

According to habitsforwellbeing.com, “...Courage is the ability to do something that frightens one”.

Letting go is a scary process and having courage is part of the journey.

4. Wisdom and the Serenity Prayer

Wisdom is the key, but the Serenity Prayer teaches that knowledge is a process.

When you have experience, knowledge and fairly good judgment then you have wisdom down pact.

The best way to fight the process while recovery is to have wisdom and to remember that life is all about experiences.

The important thing about life is how we get back up and keep pushing to do better for ourselves.

5. Peace and the Serenity Prayer

The Serenity Prayer is a prayer for peace. You learn to protect your peace when feeling emotionally chaotic.

Peace is the most underestimated thing that we take for granted. Having peace is a great start at having a better and happier life.

Sometimes we forget that living a peaceful life is sometimes all we need.

6. Serenity and the Serenity Prayer

Happiness is everything, and the Serenity Prayer helps you to know you deserve to be happy.

In order to get the happiness we all want and deserve, we have to remember that it is okay to make changes in our lives to get it.

It is easy to say that we want to be happy but you have to put in the work to have it.

You have to fight for your happiness and the battle isn’t easy.

7. Self-love and the Serenity Prayer

Love controls all, and it's how you learn to love yourself.

In order to beat anything that has you in fear, you have to remember to start and end your day with LOVE.

Loving yourself and others around you can make the recovery process go by so much easier.

People often forget the importance of love and how giving it and receiving it can help make a person’s day go better.

Always remember that love always wins.

8. Mindfulness and the Serenity Prayer

Each day, you can strive to be a better version of yourself, and it requires that you live in the moment.

People tend to forget that they are not alone, but when staying the Serenity Prayer is a simple reminder that you have a higher power who wants to help you.

9. Faith and the Serenity Prayer

Anything is possible, and with faith, you can move mountains.

You have God at the core of your life and when you have him, all things are possible, even your recovery process.

In order to stay strong during the recovery process, you have to have courage, accept things for what they are and remember to always put God first.

You can stay strong during your letting go process and learn the concepts of letting go by looking at the Serenity Prayer.

