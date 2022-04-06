Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 7, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 7, 2022.

Venus is in Pisces and she's approaching the Neptune Jupiter conjunction during her transit through this zodiac sign.

While in Pisces, Venus is love exalted, expressed in its purity, Neptune can blur the lines of reality and mask truths that need to be acknowledged because they can be hurtful in the long run.

So, for now, many zodiac signs are ready to break a few rules for love, but there's a warning to heed — be sure to listen to the inner voice of truth, and if something feels wrong, believe it.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, April 07, 2022.

Aries

Aries, be forewarned; your friends may warn you about someone you have a crush on, but you are too smitten to see the red flags.

This person may appear to have everything you've ever wanted, but when the newness wears off, you may realize your friends were right.

Taurus

Taurus, a romance may bloom at the office, but if you are already involved with someone else, consider your reputation.

While you may think you're flirting is harmless, people watching may think something else.

Gemini

Gemini, a little bit of effort can go a long way. You may realize that a problem in your relationship is easily resolved, but you and your significant other will have to set your egos aside.

Put your relationship first for things to work out.

Cancer

Cancer, you may have set high expectations for your relationship, and based on the current situation, it may be difficult for your partner to come through for you.

Take into consideration all the dynamics before thinking the one you love has let you down. When you put someone on a pedestal, they often fall.

Leo

Leo, now is a good time to make your plans for the future.

From creating a will to writing a prenuptial, having important documents in case will keep you feeling secure, and a bit more worry free about the future

Virgo

Virgo, you will want to take a no-nonsense approach to love, but even you may get caught up in the romantic energy that's in the air.

Give yourself room to enjoy the little things in life, and take advantage of the good things now.

Libra

Libra, if you are single, you may feel like channeling your energy into work right now; love and romance may feel overrated.

Don't be surprised if your plans get thrown off by meeting someone unexpectedly, and it changes your mind about what you want.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your love life is about to bloom; you are in a romantic space where anything can happen if you allow it.

You may meet someone and fall in love. Are you not looking for something serious? This is a great time to have a flame.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, home may feel like your first love, and meeting someone who reminds you of life's simple pleasures can surprise you after being committed to your single life.

However, being single is always a good thing. Keep an open mind.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you may give up the "I don't need anyone" act soon.

But, no matter your love language, the quality conversation will toughen your heart and keep you interested in someone who captures your attention in the most simple way.

Aquarius

Aquarius, be wise when deciding who to invest your time in.

If you are having to make too many personal sacrifices, things may be unbalanced and need you to make some changes.

Pisces

Pisces, you are ready to fall in love, but a part of your heart is stuck in the past. You may be thinking about someone with whom you never got closure from.

But, it's important for you to give yourself permission to be happy. Don't let the past determine your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.