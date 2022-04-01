Love Horoscope For Saturday, April 2, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 2, 2022.
The day comes with a little warning. Mercury is in Aries, and it conjuncts with the Sun, who is also in this little energy-packed zodiac sign.
We are driven and honest, and snappy at times, too. With the Moon just coming off of the New Moon and void of course until late morning our minds may remain in overdrive. Be careful with late-night texts or feeling like you 'just have to say something' during the wee hours of the night.
RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Aries Season, March 20 - April 19, 2022
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, April 02, 2022.
Aries
You are more honest than usual, Aries. Today, when the Sun and Mercury conjunct in your sign, your determination to be authentic may teeter along the lines of boldness that surprises even you.
It's a great day for conversations with someone you love and to clear the air of any misunderstandings in relationships.
RELATED: Don't Date An Aries Unless You Can Do These 18 Things
Taurus
The Sun and Mercury join forces in your karmic sector, making it more challenging than usual for you to speak up about things you feel deeply in your heart.
You may feel better texting your thoughts or writing them down in a journal to share with your partner later.
RELATED: The Best And Worst Taurus Personality Traits
Gemini
When the Sun and Mercury work collaboratively, it brings out the best in your friendships. You may find it so much easier to handle life's challenges when you have good people by your side who is there to listen.
You play a positive role for a friend who also needs a sounding board, and they find it in you.
RELATED: How A Gemini Shows Love Towards Other Zodiac Signs, Per Astrology
Cancer
Hold your head up high, Cancer. Mercury in your sector of reputation meeting up with the Sun gives your ego a boost, providing you with a strong desire to be treated with respect.
You may wear your heart on your sleeve, but your confidence is in full gear.
RELATED: What Makes Cancer Annoying?
Leo
The Sun-Mercury conjunction enables you to think about your feelings related to love and romantic relationships.
If you've recently been disappointed by someone who broke your heart, this is a beautiful time to heal and work on your personal growth.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are (And Are Not) Leo's Soulmates
Virgo
Mercury in Aries speaking with the Sun makes it easier to talk about tough conversations about sharing property, health matters, and planning for the future.
If you have to write a will or have not put certain things into place that protect your partner (or yourself), this week is the time to consider doing so.
RELATED: 20 Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Virgo Zodiac Sign
Libra
Love takes time to grow, and when you are unsure about the future, you may be hesitant to put all your effort into a relationship.
The Sun and Mercury working in Aries encourage you to start focusing on the present and not worry too far ahead of today.
RELATED: Libra Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Libra Zodiac Sign
Scorpio
Today's Mercury Sun conjunction brings attention to your health, and for now, it can be hard to remain connected with your feelings.
Take a step back, Scorpio. Then, when the tension rises, know that it's best to relax and let things flow.
RELATED: How A Scorpio Shows Love To Other Zodiac Signs, Per Astrology
Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!
Sagittarius
With Mercury and the Sun in your romantic sector, you're ready to see things happen more now than ever before. So your eternal optimistic side gets a boost.
So, Sagittarius, you're ready to see where the road leads when it comes to love.
RELATED: What Makes A Sagittarius Happy?
Capricorn
Today's energy invites you to focus on things that bring you comfort and a strong sense of security.
Related Stories From YourTango:
It's not essential to make significant changes or demonstrate your love for someone by going overboard. Instead, focus on the little details that make life sweet.
RELATED: Why Are Capricorns So Boring?
Aquarius
Short and sweet can be the way to go when trying to get your point across. However, deep dives into topics are risky.
Better to skim the surface and get to know someone before letting the intensity of your feelings be communicated just yet.
RELATED: 6 Zodiac Signs That Are Aquarius Soulmates
Pisces
It's so easy to use money to comfort yourself when bored or lonely.
Try to manage your budget to make the most sense for you. And, don't use retail therapy to fill the void, only to regret it later.
RELATED: What Makes Pisces Annoying?
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.