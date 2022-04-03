Love Horoscope For Monday, April 4, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 4, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, April 04, 2022.

Aries

Talk things through, Aries. Be the one who initiates a necessary conversation.

Miscommunication can muddle how you feel, but today, sharing your thoughts and ideas helps you and your partner to resolve conflict and bring you closer than ever.

Taurus

Think about money as a means to an end, Taurus.

It's easy to become obsessed over who is spending more, and this could lead to an argument. Rather than try to micromanage each other, team up and see how to improve your budget.

Gemini

Take a good look at what you need and want in love.

You have been setting aside some of your desires. But, for now, allow yourself the opportunity to put yourself first. You may be very pleasantly surprised to see where this takes you.

Cancer

Call-out an offense, Cancer. It's not easy to be brave enough to say when a boundary has been crossed, but you have to sometimes. How will a person know what your limits are if you don't communicate them?

You are your best advocate, even when it comes to your most intimate relationships.

Leo

A good friend listens, Leo. You need to share some things without feeling judged, and you may find that one true friend who listens and is comfortable with you being imperfect.

Knowing you're loved unconditionally is precisely what you need today.

Virgo

Your ego may need to be put into check, Virgo. It can be so easy to take what someone says personally. But, certain things may not be about you or your relationship.

Some statements may coincidentally strike a nerve and give you a tap on the shoulder to reflect on the inner work you need to do for yourself.

Libra

Your dreams may come true and help you to believe in yourself once again. After a breakup, it takes time to readjust to the single life.

Dating can be hard, but this may be one way for you to bounce back and regain confidence and know that there's life after heartache.

Scorpio

You're changing, Scorpio. You are learning to become more reserved and less of an open book.

For the sake of self-preservation and self-love, a part of you can hold back what you feel needs to be told when the time is ready.

Sagittarius

Your love life gets a boost as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini today. You may see your relationships more clearly, and understand the role you play when it comes to love.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

The objectivity you've wanted comes and helps you to understand where you stand with your partner.

Capricorn

Be willing to do the inner work, Capricorn. Healing is important to finding the love you want and need in others.

You will feel stronger to care for others once you understand who you are as a whole person. So, take some time to date yourself and know yourself better.

Aquarius

Love in a way that you'd like someone to care for you, Aquarius. Romance is something that you can cultivate with a bit of time.

You may not know how a person will respond to your advances until you try. So start small and test the waters to see.

Pisces

Trust that things don't have to change for them to be unique, Pisces.

It's the little things in life that make a relationship feel meaningful. Enjoy a quiet meal or watch a movie. Go for a walk, and listen to each other's dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.