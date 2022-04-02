The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 3, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday. No matter what your zodiac sign is, we all hit a point of instability as the sweet Moon in Taurus gets turbulence from chaotic Uranus. Uranus has a pesky reputation for causing trouble, as we have witnessed over the last few years.

Uranus is about shocking and sudden change and the Moon in Taurus is slow growth with stubborn determination. So, Uranus in Taurus rocks the boat in the areas of finance, real estate, personal property, food, and anything related to this earth's sign and the second astrology house.

So, for earthy signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, but particularly Taurus, the day can hit hard and create the need to buckle down more or have a 'Jesus, take the wheel moment'. Regardless, this will pass once the Moon glides into Gemini on Monday. For now, hang tight and remain optimistic it is Aries season.

The Sun still shines in eternally youthful Aries and our hearts feel how positive change is here, and this is just a bump in the road soon to be a distant memory.

How does Sunday's horoscope affect your zodiac sign?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Don't panic, Aries. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money, and when she connects with Uranus, be cautious when it comes to stability. There can seem to be some surprise bills or a fluctuation in an account, but you may discover an error that sets the record right.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Take criticism with a grain of salt, Taurus. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies. And, someone's feedback may have a bit to it out of jealousy or spite. Look deeper to see the source of what's said and observe if it's truly something you need to be concerned about.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Fast friends often end quickly, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friends. You may click with a person you just met but be careful to say it's fate or that you're some sort of soulmate relationship. Let things move slowly so you can see where things go.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could be promoted or held in high regard in a situation you didn't anticipate. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career and social status. A person may call out sick or someone needs you to fill a role of a person who quit. Circumstances open a door for you and you can walk right into an opportunity that's perfect for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You learn something from life that you did not see before. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of education. Uranus conjuncts the Moon and it fosters sudden changes and events that make you aware of things you hadn't noticed before. An important lesson comes your way, and it's worth your while to take note and pay attention.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You get a reward from a friend who observed your hard work and effort. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of shared resources. Blessings come to you from out of the blue and it's exactly what you need at the time you need, too.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You learn something that was hidden from you. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of secrets. When the Moon speaks to Uranus a bit of information that you need to know can come up. Trust it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Are you ready to make a relationship official or breakup? The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitments, and when Uranus speaks to the Moon, you may find that a change rocks things in a way that decisions have to be made, for the better.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What needs to change that you've allowed festering for too long. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of daily routines. Look over your daily task and see what you can do to modify your schedule and do more things you love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A spark of genius ignites your imagination. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of creativity. You may find a quick DIY that's perfect for the weekend and helps you improve a space or a room that needs a lift in the aesthetics or energy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Everything is cleared in the misunderstandings of this week. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of home and family, and Uranus can create a need to move past the drama and forgive. Things may start to go back to their usual.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Listen intently and you may find that reading between the lines of what's spoken is helpful to you. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication, but Uranus stirs the pot to cause trouble today.. When text messages appear to be going in the wrong direction, don't be afraid to pick up the phone to clear the air and work things out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

